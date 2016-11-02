The Chicago Defender 2016 Voter’s Guide

The Chicago Defender has compiled a voter’s guide for the 2016 U.S. Congressional, Illinois state and Cook County races. A number of the candidates met with our editorial board in face-to-face interviews to share their view of matters of concern to the Black community.

We deeply respect and appreciate the hard work that our ancestors and each candidate have put into this great experiment called democracy. Unlike any other, this election cycle is critical to our community because so much is at stake. Many doors have been opened leading to many opportunities, yet there remain lots of challenges that appear to require that we take a different path.

Therefore, we encourage everyone to get out and vote this election cycle; however, we encourage you to take a good look at all the individual races – especially the judges – as all of our endorsed candidates are not necessarily Democrats. Having reviewed each candidate’s record, we present you, the voter, with a snapshot of each candidate, their platforms and the candidates we are endorsing in the 2016 election.

In particular, Chicago Defender-endorsed candidates will have an asterisk next to their names.

President and Vice President of the United States

Vote for 1

1 Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence – Republican Candidate

2 Hillary Rodham Clinton & Timothy Michael Kaine * – Democratic Candidate

3 Gary Johnson & Bill Weld – Libertarian Candidate

4 Jill Stein & Ajamu Baraka – Green Candidate

United States Senator

Vote for 1

8 Mark Steven Kirk (Republican Candidate) – My stroke changed me, but I still fight for Illinois families. I was the first Republican to meet with Justice Merrick Garland and the first to demand Donald Trump get off the ballot. I fought to reform our Veterans Administration system, to protect whistleblowers and better fund veteran health care.

9 Tammy Duckworth * (Democratic Candidate) – I’ve been out there working with homeless veterans for a very long time. The fact is people talk about homeless veterans as if it’s the post-traumatic stress or the drug use that is making them homeless, when the number one predictor of veterans’ homelessness is job loss. You don’t have a job, you can’t pay your rent.

10 Kenton McMillen (Libertarian Candidate) – America is a great country, but we are headed in the wrong direction. The federal government spends too much, we are taxed too much, and our military is busy protecting every country but ours. I am running to secure your country, your wallet and your freedom.

11 Scott Summers (Green Candidate) – Economic and social policy: A Green New Deal — federal, state, and local programs that will put people back to work; $15 per hour minimum wage; promotion of community economics; single payer health care; equal educational opportunities via tax reform.

Comptroller Unexpired 2-Year Term

Vote for 1

15 Leslie Geissler Munger * (Republican Candidate) – On a day-to-day basis, the primary role is to pay the state’s bills in a fair and transparent manner. In that capacity, I have paid bills on a first-in, first-out basis. However, due to the extreme financial challenges in our state, I have also prioritized payments for nonprofits and small businesses facing unusual hardship because of the state’s severe payment delays to help them keep their doors open.

16 Susana Mendoza (Democratic Candidate) – I view the role of the comptroller as one that should be an objective watchdog, responsible manager of the state’s finances that contributes to a productive dialogue and helps to get the state on solid financial footing.

17 Claire Ball (Libertarian Candidate) – As the state’s top financial officer, my focus will be on transparent and timely reports that give a clear understanding of the financial picture of the state government.

18 Tim Curtin (Green Candidate) – I am the only candidate running who comes from a union background. If elected, my top priority would be to restore monies cut from education and needed social services. My campaign is based on restoring these funds and making traders and rich individuals pay their fair share of taxes.

U.S. Representative, 1st District

Vote for 1

21 August (O’Neill) Deuser (Republican Candidate) – We need to clean up government spending, put term limits for all political offices in place, focus on our children’s education, get Social Security back on track for the people who pay into it.

22 Bobby L. Rush * (Democratic Candidate) – The issues of the economy and jobs are important to our district and to my work in Congress. That’s why I have re-introduced legislation to combat youth unemployment. In the 112th Congress this legislation is known as SAY YEA (H.R. 1901) and it provides $6.5 billion to reduce youth unemployment. Americans at this critical time need lower taxes, consumer protection, and the ability to obtain fair financing to keep their homes and grow small businesses.

U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Vote for 1

21 John F Morrow (Republican Candidate) – I’m running for Congress because I’m concerned about the plight of our neighborhoods. Crime: I will legislate a domestic terrorist act law. This law will affect terrorist acts and gang violence perpetrated by American Citizens. To create jobs, I will pass the infrastructure bill, lower regulations and reduce taxes on corporate America.

22 Robin Kelly * (Democratic Candidate) – Real economic growth supports everyone, not just the wealthy few. I support policies that promote an economy that lifts up traditionally underserved communities. Specifically, I have introduced legislation that would provide businesses with a tax credit if they hire our veterans. I [also] support programs that work to keep people in their homes and avoid foreclosure, as well as programs that support first-time homeownership.

U.S. Representative, 7th District

Vote for 1

21 Jeffrey A. Leef (Republican Candidate) – My vision is simple; turn this position into one that is productive and representative of the citizens of the 7th District. This has not been the case for many decades. Step one is Term Limits. Step Two is passing the Independent Maps referendum. Step three is restructuring education to provide opportunity and choice to those most in need.

22 Danny K. Davis * (Democratic Candidate) – Davis’ platform focuses on job creation, poverty, health care, education, youth and criminal justice reform. His Second Chance Act of 2007 helped provide expanded services to offenders and their families for re-entry into society. He recently sponsored the Protecting Foster Youth Resources to Promote Self-Sufficiency Act – a bill to help ensure that foster children’s Social Security benefits are being used on them.

Illinois Senate Races

District 4 – Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Chicago) – Co-Sponsor of HB2833, which establishes policies to enable state government to work with nongovernmental organizations and other elements of the private sector to prevent human trafficking, effective Aug. 22, 2016.

District 5 – Patricia Van Pelt Watkins (D-Chicago) – Senate Bill 2370, introduced by Sen. Patricia Van Pelt Watkins, gives children in police custody for certain crimes greater protection when being interrogated by police, SB 2370 requires a simplified version of Miranda warnings be given to minors under the age of 18, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

District 13 – Kwame Raoul (D) – Sen. Raoul sponsored SB1304, a major policing reform measure in Illinois policing. Proposed changes would include: Establishing minimum policies and standards for the use of body cameras by law enforcement agencies that choose to deploy the uniform-mounted devices. Requiring an independent investigation of all officer-involved deaths and creating a mechanism for the appointment of a special prosecutor in sensitive cases, including alleged police misconduct.

Prohibiting the use of chokeholds by police, et al. SB1304 is waiting to be signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

District 14 – Emil Jones III (D) – State Sen. Emil Jones III co-sponsored HB4633, in the Senate, introduced as the Unclaimed Life Insurance Benefits Act. The Act requires all authorized insurers regulated by the Department of Insurance to undertake good faith efforts, as specified in the Act, to locate and pay beneficiaries, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

District 16 – Jacqueline Y. Collins (D) – State Sen. Jacqueline Y. Collins co-sponsored SB3005 and SB6200, part of a larger criminal justice reform agenda in Illinois. The measures help people have their arrest records expunged for crimes they did not commit, give park districts greater discretion to hire non-violent ex-offenders (SB3005), and cap the cost of inmate phone calls to keep family members affected by incarceration in touch with one another – HB6200, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

District 17 – Donne Trotter (D) – Sen. Trotter supported HB6200, which in part states that any commissions or revenues for the provision of pay telephones in institutions and facilities of the Department of Corrections and the Department of Juvenile Justice for those incarcerated are prohibited. Provides that the Department of Central Management Services shall contract with the qualified vendor who proposes the lowest per minute rate not exceeding 5 cents per minute for debit, prepaid, collect calls etc.

HB6200 goes into effect Jan 1, 2017.

District 40 – Toi Hutchison (D) – Hutchinson led the Senate earlier this year in passing House Bill 4036, which expands protections for domestic and sexual assault survivors by ensuring employees have access to unpaid time off from work to recover. House Bill 4036 takes effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

Illinois State Representative Races

5th District – Juliana Stratton (D) – Democratic candidate Juliana Stratton defeated State Rep. Ken Dunkin in the primary election and is running unopposed in the 5th district race.

6th District – Sonya Marie Harper (D) – Chief sponsor of HB6615, filed earlier this month, provides that beginning Jan. 1, 2018, all handgun ammunition that is manufactured, imported into the state for sale or personal use, kept for sale, offered or exposed for sale, sold, given, lent, or possessed shall be serialized.

7th District – Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D) – Co-Sponsor of HB6303, which creates the offense of firearms trafficking. Provides that a person commits the offense when he or she has not been issued a currently valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card and knowingly brings, or causes to be brought, into the state, a firearm or firearm ammunition, or both, for the purpose of sale, delivery, or transfer to any other person or with the intent to sell, deliver, or transfer the firearm or firearm ammunition to any other person. Provides that firearms trafficking is a Class 1 felony, effective Aug. 23, 2016.

8th District – La Shawn K. Ford (D) – Rep. Ford is the chief sponsor for HR1011. Illinois is the only state to pass a resolution dealing with reparations. HR1011 requests President Obama commission a study to detail the economic impact of the slave trade and the use of slave labor. HR1011 was adopted on July 30, 2016.

9th District – Arthur Turner (D) – Rep. Turner co-sponsored SB2340, in the House, which amends the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Article of the Illinois Public Aid Code. Provides that the first $100 of child support collected on behalf of a family in a month for one child and the first $200 of child support collected on behalf of a family in a month for two or more children shall be passed through to the family and disregarded in determining the amount of the assistance grant provided to the family, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

10th District – Mark Spognardi (R) – Q: For newcomers, where in your life experience have you demonstrated independence or bucked political pressure?

A: “I am and have been supporting Trump from the outset, in a town that heartily dismisses him.”

Melisa Conyears (D) – Endorsed by the Illinois AFL-CIO; Melisa Conyears is the wife of Ald. Jason C. Ervin (28th Ward).

26th District – Christian L. Mitchell (D) – Co-Sponsored SB2370, which provides that a minor who was under 18 at the time of the commission of any offense must be represented by counsel throughout the entire custodial interrogation, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

27th District – Monique D. Davis (D) – Supported HB2470, provides that the following ground shall be accorded weight in favor of withholding or minimizing a sentence of imprisonment that at the time of the offense, the defendant was suffering from a serious mental illness, effective immediately.

29th District – Thaddeus Jones (D) – Amends HB4515, the Nursing Home Care Act. Requires the Department of Public Health to make the Health Care Worker Registry that includes background check and training information accessible by healthcare employers. Allows the Department to maintain a publicly accessible registry. Requires that after June 30, 2016, the public registry report that an individual is ineligible for employment if he or she has a disqualifying offense under the Health Care Worker Background Check Act and has not received a waiver under that Act.

30th District – William “Willi” Davis (D) – Co-Sponsored HB6162, which creates the Employee Sick Leave Act. Provides that employees may use personal sick leave benefits provided by the employer for absences due to an illness, injury, or medical appointment of the employee’s child, spouse, sibling, parent, mother-in-law, father-in-law, grandchild, grandparent, or stepparent, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

31st District – Mary E. Flowers (D) – Co-Sponsored HB4633, in the House, introduced as the Unclaimed Life Insurance Benefits Act. The Act requires all authorized insurers regulated by the Department of Insurance to undertake good faith efforts, as specified in the Act, to locate and pay beneficiaries’ proceeds under unclaimed life insurance policies, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

32nd District – Andre´ Thapedi (D) – Co-Sponsored SB2393, which reads in part: The Board of Education of each school district in this state shall implement and operate a breakfast after the bell program by the first school day of the next academic year after the effective date of this amendatory Act of the 99th General Assembly, if a breakfast after the bell program does not currently exist, in each school building within its district, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

33rd District – Marcus C. Evans Jr. (D) – Supported HB4334, which amends the Illinois Vehicle Code. Provides that if, prior to expiration of registration, the Secretary of State has not provided the registered owner of a vehicle with notice that his or her registration is about to expire, the vehicle owner shall have a 30-day period after the expiration of registration to file an application for registration renewal, and shall not be issued a citation for the expired registration or charged registration late fees during that period. Effective immediately.

34th District – Elgie R. Sims Jr. (D) – Supported HB6328, which amends the Criminal Identification Act. Permits the sealing of all felony convictions, except Class X felonies and except certain excluded offenses. Provides that the expungement of records that resulted in a successful completion of the supervision or qualified probation may be expunged after satisfactory termination of the supervision or probation, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

78th District – Camille Y. Lilly (D) – Supporter of SB2989, which amends the Liquor Control Act of 1934 requiring the use of scan technology at the time of delivery to verify the identification of a person who is at least 21 years of age. Provides that the failure to use scan technology and obtain the signature of a person who is at least 21 years of age is a Class A misdemeanor, effective provisions take place on Aug. 26, 2016, and Jan. 1, 2017.

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioners

Full 6-Year Term

Vote for not more than 3

51 Barbara McGowan (Democratic Candidate)

52 Mariyana T. Spyropoulos (Democratic Candidate)

53 Josina Morita (Democratic Candidate)

54 Karen Roothaan (Green Candidate)

55 George Milkowski (Green Candidate)

56 Michael Smith (Green Candidate)

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioners

Unexpired 2-Year Term

Vote for 1

57 Herb Schumann (Republican Candidate)

58 Martin J. Durkan (Democratic Candidate)

59 Christopher Anthony (Green Candidate)

State’s Attorney

Vote for 1

61 Christopher E. K. Pfannkuche (Republican Candidate) – I will vigorously fight crime in Cook County. I will target: public corruption, violent felons, illegal gun possession cases, gangs, major drug dealers, and sexual assault/domestic violence cases.

62 Kim Foxx * (Democratic Candidate) – One of the things that has been lacking is a real open conversation about racism in the criminal justice system, whether than accepting that’s just the way it is: well, why is that? We have to have that conversation. The juvenile detention center, 94 percent of the kids there are African-American and Latinos; [out of that number] 80 percent are African-American. Once in office, that is exactly what I plan to do.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote for 1

63 Diane S. Shapiro (Republican Candidate) – When I become clerk, the full automation of the office will be a Tier One Project. Another Tier One Project will be a FULL forensic financial audit of the department, review of all contracts entered into by the previous administration, management techniques, hiring practices.

64 Dorothy A. Brown * (Democratic Candidate) – I successfully managed the Circuit Court for 16 years by ensuring financial accountability, strengthening customer service, and implementing 21st century technology. Financial Accomplishments — I have introduced credit card payments for bail bonds, which has helped reduce jail overcrowding.

Recorder of Deeds

Vote for 1

65 Karen A. Yarbrough (Democratic Candidate)

Disclaimer

Judicial candidates are rated by the member bars of the Alliance of Bar Associations for Judicial Screening based on detailed

information supplied by candidates, a background check by trained lawyers/investigators, and interviews of each candidate.

Ratings reflect the Alliance’s opinion of whether candidates have the necessary qualifications for judicial service and are not a reflection of the candidates’ abilities as lawyers.

An asterisk indicates Defender-recommended judicial candidates

Judge of the Appellate Court (Vacancy of Epstein)

Vote for 1

71 Eileen O’Neill Burke (Democratic Candidate)

Judge of the Appellate Court (Vacancy of Quinn)

Vote for 1

72 Bertina E. Lampkin (Democratic Candidate)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Biebel Jr.)

Vote for 1

73 John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. * (Democratic Candidate)

Judge John F. Lyke Jr. is “Highly Qualified” for the office of Circuit Court Judge. Judge Lyke was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 1994 and was appointed to the Circuit Court in 2015. Judge Lyke is currently assigned to the First Municipal District Traffic Court and also serves in the five suburban municipal districts hearing misdemeanor and felony cases. Judge Lyke is well regarded for his knowledge of criminal law and judicial demeanor.

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Elrod)

Vote for 1

74 Rossana Patricia Fernandez (Democratic Candidate)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Hogan)

Vote for 1

75 Alison C. Conlon (Democratic Candidate)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Howlett, Jr.)

Vote for 1

76 Aleksandra “Alex” Gillespie (Democratic Candidate)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Johnson)

Vote for 1

77 Carolyn J. Gallagher * (Democratic Candidate)

Carolyn Joan Gallagher is “Qualified” for the office of Circuit Court Judge. Gallagher was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 1982 and is currently a solo practitioner concentrating in real estate, litigation and financial institution law. Gallagher has litigation and extensive appellate practice experience. Gallagher is well regarded for her knowledge of the law, legal experience and fine temperament.

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Karnezis)

Vote for 1

78 Mary Kathleen McHugh (Democratic Candidate)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Love)

Vote for 1

79 Brendan A. O’Brien (Democratic Candidate)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of O’Brien)

Vote for 1

80 Maureen O’Donoghue Hannon (Democratic Candidate)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Palmer)

Vote for 1

81 Susana L. Ortiz (Democratic Candidate)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Ruscitti Grussel)

Vote for 1

82 Daniel Patrick Duffy (Democratic Candidate)

Judge of the Circuit Court (Vacancy of Walsh)

Vote for 1

83 Patrick Joseph Powers (Democratic Candidate)

Judge, 1st Subcircuit (Vacancy of Brim)

Vote for 1

92 Jesse Outlaw * (Democratic Candidate)

Jesse Outlaw is rated “Recommend” by the Cook County Bar Association (CCBA).

Judge, 1st Subcircuit (Vacancy of Hopkins)

Vote for 1

94 Rhonda Crawford (Democratic Candidate)

Judge, 2nd Subcircuit (Vacancy of Savage)

Vote for 1

92 D. Renee Jackson (Democratic Candidate)

Judge, 5th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Eadie-Daniels)

Vote for 1

92 Leonard Murray * (Democratic Candidate)

Judge Leonard Murray is “Qualified” for the office of Circuit Court Judge. Judge Murray was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 1974 and was appointed an Associate Judge in 2007. Judge Murray presides over a high volume courtroom and is well regarded for his knowledge of the law, integrity, good management skills, judicial demeanor and fine temperament.

Judge, 5th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Stuart)

Vote for 1

94 Freddrenna M. Lyle * (Democratic Candidate)

Judge Freddrenna Lyle is “Qualified” for the office of Circuit Court Judge. Judge Lyle was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 1980 and was appointed to the Circuit Court in December 2011. Judge Lyle has been assigned to a number of high-volume courtrooms and has efficiently and effectively managed these calls. Judge Lyle has adapted well to her assignments and is qualified to serve as a Circuit Court Judge.

Judge, 5th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Williams)

Vote for 1

96 Daryl Jones * (Democratic Candidate)

Because the candidate was an active member of the Judicial Evaluation Committee at the beginning of this election year, the committee is required to automatically find him “NOT RECOMMENDED.”

However Daryl Jones is recommended by the Cook County Bar Association (CCBA).

Judge, 6th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Ponce de Leon)

Vote for 1

92 Eulalia “Evie” De La Rosa * (Democratic Candidate)

Eulalia De La Rosa is “Qualified” for the office of Circuit Court Judge. De La Rosa was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 2004 and is currently serving as an Assistant Cook County Public Defender in the Felony Trial Division. De La Rosa has extensive trial experience and is well regarded for her knowledge of the law, excellent demeanor and commitment to public service.

Judge, 6th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Gonzalez Santiago)

Vote for 1

94 Richard C. Cooke (Democratic Candidate)

Judge, 6th Subcircuit (Additional Judgeship A)

Vote for 1

96 Anna Loftus (Democratic Candidate)

Judge, 7th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Burrell)

Vote for 1

92 Marianne Jackson * (Democratic Candidate)

Judge Marianne Jackson is “Qualified” for the office of Circuit Court Judge. Judge Jackson was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 1973 and was appointed an Associate Judge in 1997.

Judge Jackson is currently assigned to the Juvenile Justice Division’s Child Protection Department. Judge Jackson effectively manages her courtroom and is well regarded for her knowledge of the law and outstanding demeanor and temperament.

Judge, 7th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Rivkin-Carothers)

Vote for 1

94 Patricia “Pat” S. Spratt (Democratic Candidate)

Judge, 9th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Berman)

Vote for 1

92 Jerry Esrig (Democratic Candidate)

Judge, 10th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Howard)

Vote for 1

92 Eve Marie Reilly (Democratic Candidate)

Judge, 11th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Kelly)

Vote for 1

92 Catherine Ann Schneider (Democratic Candidate)

Judge, 11th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Zwick)

Vote for 1

94 William B. Sullivan (Democratic Candidate)

Judge, 14th Subcircuit (Vacancy of Ruble Murphy)

Vote for 1

92 Matthew Link (Democratic Candidate)

Judicial Retention Appellate Court

Joy Virginia Cunningham *

Justice Joy V. Cunningham is “Qualified” for retention as a Justice of the Illinois Appellate Court. Justice Cunningham was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 1982 and has served as an Appellate Court Justice since 2006. Justice Cunningham was elected by her peers to serve as the Presiding Justice of the First Division and is highly regarded for her knowledge of the law and well-reasoned opinions

(201) Yes

(202) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Sophia H. Hall *

Judge Sophia H. Hall is “Qualified” for retention as a Circuit Court Judge. Judge Hall was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 1967 and was elected to the Circuit Court in 1980. Judge Hall is well versed in both criminal and civil law and is currently assigned to the Chancery Division, where she hears complex cases. Judge Hall also serves as the Administrative Presiding Judge of the Resource Section of the Juvenile Justice and Child Protection Division. Judge Hall is highly regarded for her integrity, knowledge of the law, judicial experience and fine temperament.

(203) Yes

(204) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Irwin J. Solganick

(205) Yes

(206) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Alexander Patrick White *

(207) Yes

(208) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Vincent Michael Gaughan

(209) Yes

(210) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Robert W. Bertucci *

(211) Yes

(212) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Deborah Mary Dooling *

(213) Yes

(214) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Timothy C. Evans *

Judge Timothy C. Evans is “Qualified” for retention as a Circuit Court Judge. Judge Evans was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 1969 and was elected to the bench in 1992. Before becoming Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County in 2001, Judge Evans served as the Presiding Judge of the Domestic Relations Division. Judge Evans has implemented many innovative programs to improve the judicial system and remains sharply focused on improving access to justice for all Cook County residents. Judge Evans received the William H. Rehnquist Award for Judicial Excellence from the National Center for State Courts. Judge Evans possesses excellent leadership skills and is committed to improving the justice system.

(215) Yes

(216) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Cheyrl D. Ingram *

(217) Yes

(218) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Raymond L. Jagielski *

(219) Yes

(220) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Bertina E. Lampkin

(221) Yes

(222) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

William Maki *

(223) Yes

(224) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Sharon Marie Sullivan *

(225) Yes

(226) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

James Patrick McCarthy *

(227) Yes

(228) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Arnette R. Hubbard *

Judge Arnette Hubbard is “Qualified” for retention as a Circuit Court Judge. Judge Hubbard was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 1969 and was appointed an Associate Judge in 1997 and elected to the Circuit Court in 1998.

Judge Hubbard is currently assigned to the Jury Section in the Law Division. Judge Hubbard knows the law, is thorough, thoughtful and has an excellent temperament.

(229) Yes

(230) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Nicholas R. Ford

(231) Yes

(232) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Charles Patrick Burns

(233) Yes

(234) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Denise Kathleen Filan *

(235) Yes

(236) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

John Patrick Kirby *

(237) Yes

(238) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Diane Joan Larsen

(239) Yes

(240) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Daniel Joseph Lynch

(241) Yes

(242) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Kathleen Mary Pantle

(243) Yes

(244) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Kevin Michael Sheehan *

(245) Yes

(246) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

John D. Turner Jr. *

(247) Yes

(248) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

LeRoy K. Martin, Jr.

(249) Yes

(250) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Paula Marie Daleo *

(251) Yes

(252) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Laurence J. Dunford *

(253) Yes

(254) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Robert Balanoff *

(255) Yes

(256) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Jeanne R. Cleveland Bernstein

(257) Yes

(258) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Kathleen Marie Burke *

(259) Yes

(260) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Kay Marie Hanlon

(261) Yes

(262) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Thomas J. Kelley *

(263) Yes

(264) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Clare Elizabeth McWilliams *

(265) Yes

(266) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Mary Lane Mikva *

(267) Yes

(268) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Patrick T. Murphy

(269) Yes

(270) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Timothy Patrick Murphy *

(271) Yes

(272) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Jim Ryan *

(273) Yes

(274) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Edward “Ed” Washington, II *

(275) Yes

(276) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Thaddeus L. Wilson *

Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson is “Qualified” for retention as a Circuit Court Judge. Judge Wilson was admitted to practice law in 1994 and has served as a judge since 2007. Judge Wilson is currently assigned to the Criminal Division. Judge Wilson is hard working and well regarded for his extensive knowledge of the law, judicial experience, fine temperament, efficient/effective management of his courtroom and dedication to improving the criminal justice system.

(277) Yes

(278) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

John C. Griffin *

(279) Yes

(280) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Daniel James Pierce

(281) Yes

(282) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Allen F. Murphy *

(283) Yes

(284) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

William H. Hooks *

Judge William H. Hooks is “Qualified” for retention as a Circuit Court Judge. Judge Hooks was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 1981 and was appointed to the Circuit Court in 2008 and elected in 2010. Judge Hooks is currently assigned to a felony trial court in the Criminal Division. Judge Hooks is deeply committed to the law and is highly regarded for his integrity, legal knowledge, and judicial experience.

(285) Yes

(286) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Thomas V. Lyons *

(287) Yes

(288) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Raymond W. Mitchell *

(289) Yes

(290) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Edward Harmening *

(291) Yes

(292) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Daniel Malone *

(293) Yes

(294) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Geary W. Kull *

(295) Yes

(296) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

John P. Callahan Jr. *

(297) Yes

(298) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Steven James Bernstein

(299) Yes

(300) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Bonita Coleman *

Judge Bonita Coleman is “Qualified” for retention as a Circuit Court Judge. Judge Coleman was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 1992 and was elected to the Circuit Court in 2010. Judge Coleman is assigned the Domestic Relations Division and presides over a high volume call involving many pro se litigants. Judge Coleman is thoughtful, patient, and thorough in explaining the judicial process to pro se litigants. Judge Coleman is well regarded for her legal knowledge, judicial experience and excellent demeanor.

(301) Yes

(302) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Ann Finley Collins *

(303) Yes

(304) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Daniel J. Gallagher

(305) Yes

(306) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Sharon O. Johnson *

(307) Yes

(308) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Linzey D. Jones *

(309) Yes

(310) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Terry MacCarthy *

(311) Yes

(312) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Sandra G. Ramos

(313) Yes

(314) No

Judicial Retention Circuit Court

Susan Kennedy Sullivan *

(315) Yes

(316) No

MARYAM AHMAD * Write In Candidate

Maryam Ahmad is “Qualified” for the office of Circuit Court Judge. Ahmad was admitted to practice law in Illinois in 2000 and was engaged in private practice for several years before becoming an Assistant Cook County Public Defender in 2004. Ahmad served as a trial attorney with the Cook County Public Defender’s office until 2007 when she became an Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney.

Ahmad is currently assigned to the Felony Trial Division at the George Leighton Criminal Court. Ahmad is well regarded by her peers and adversaries for her knowledge of the law, excellent legal ability and trial skills, work ethic, compassion and commitment to public service.

Any voter that notices unusual activities or irregularities that should not be happening at the polls, should report it immediately to the election judges and/or appropriate authorities, such as the county clerk, county state’s attorney’s office, board of election commissioners, or the Illinois Attorney General’s office.

