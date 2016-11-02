Mayor Kasim Reed receives Local Hero Award from GLAAD





ATLANTA – The City of Atlanta announced today that Mayor Kasim Reed received the Local Hero Award from GLAAD, the world’s LGBTQ media advocacy organization, at GLAAD Atlanta. Each year, the award is given to a leader who has an important impact on the local LGBTQ community. GLAAD Atlanta is a celebration of national and local leaders accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

“It is an honor to be recognized by GLAAD for my commitment to ensure equality for our LGBT residents, business owners, workers and visitors. Our city is one of the largest and most vibrant LGBT communities in the country, and we will continue to establish practices and policies which promote safety, security and opportunities for residents who call Atlanta home,” said Mayor Kasim Reed. “Our commitment to equality is rooted in the understanding that our diversity makes our city, our workplaces and our community stronger.”

This year’s GLAAD Atlanta event was hosted by local radio personality Melissa Carter with a special performance by Grammy award-nominated and Dove Award-winning country artist Ty Herndon.

“Mayor Reed has time and again shown his stalwart support for the LGBTQ community, both in Atlanta and across the nation,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President & CEO. “By taking a firm stand against discrimination, he has sent a clear message of acceptance and set a powerful example for city leaders around the country.”

Mayor Reed’s commitment to advocacy on behalf of the Georgia LGBT community dates back to his time as a Georgia state senator, where he was the chief sponsor of the state’s only LGBT-inclusive anti-hate crimes bill. He also led opposition against a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage and serves as an Honorary Co-Chair of the Mayors for Freedom to Marry campaign.

In June 2016, Mayor Reed met with leaders from the Atlanta LGBT community to discuss public safety concerns after a mass shooting in an Orlando nightclub.

Under the Reed Administration, the City appointed the first transgender individual to the Atlanta Citizen Review Board in the city’s history. In addition, the administration has work to offer employment benefits tailored to the needs of its LGBT employees, and has a comprehensive set of non-discrimination laws that prohibit sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination by business establishments, by commercial housing agents and by service providers in Atlanta.

Mayor Reed also supports President Obama’s executive action, which ensures that transgender people can use the restroom that matches their gender.

For over 30 years, GLAAD has been at the forefront of cultural change, accelerating acceptance for the LGBT community.

