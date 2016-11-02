Lil Wayne destroyed on social media for hating on Black Lives Matter

Lil Wayne has come under intense fire for having the audacity and foolishness to utter that he cannot identify with Black Lives Movement.

Lil Wayne buck danced in his interview with Nightline, doing a total reversal from supporting #BlackLivesMatter to telling his interviewer that he has nothing to do with it.

Wayne told the woman that he is not for the movement and doesn’t support it because, well, he’s made it in life.

Wow.

Lil Wayne was summarily buried under an avalanche of irate former fans who peeled his thick wig for his flagrantly insensitive, ignorant and haughty statements. Take a look:

