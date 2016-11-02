Letter: Our Right to Vote

The Twenty-sixth Amendment was passed June 30, 1971. This Amendment extended suffrage to 18-year olds. This Amendment was added to give citizens who are over age 18 the right to vote for their elected officials.

In the absence of a specific federal law or constitutional provision, each state is given considerable discretion to establish qualifications for suffrage and candidacy within its own respective jurisdiction; in addition, states and lower level jurisdictions establish election systems, such as at-large or single member district elections for county councils or school boards.

The Illinois General Assembly, by law, may establish registration requirements. In Illinois, the law allows that every citizen who is over 18 years old to vote.

Across the country, state laws vary greatly regarding the right to vote for ex-offenders. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, about 5.85 million Americans with felony convictions (and misdemeanors in several states) cannot vote. The Sentencing Project estimates that 1 in 13 African Americans are prohibited from voting.

People convicted of a felony can vote in Illinois, but while under sentence in an Illinois correctional institution, the inmate loses the right to vote. Voting rights are automatically restored upon release from prison, and people on parole or probation can vote.