‘Empire’ Stars Taraji P. Henson And Jussie Smollett Are MAC Viva Glam’s Latest Faces

Apparently MAC Cosmetics loves Taraji P. Henson as much as we all do, as it was just revealed that the Empire star is the latest spokesperson for the cosmetic giant’s Viva Glam campaign. However, Empire fans will especially love this new campaign because none other than Jussie Smollett, who plays the sensible middle son on the FOX network hit show, is joining Henson as a Viva Glam spokesperson as well.

Almost two months after dropping her MAC cosmetics collection inspired by her personal style, Taraji P. Henson is back in business with the makeup company in a major way. Fans of the brand are likely familiar with the highly-popular Viva Glam line of products and accompanying campaigns, so the significance of Henson and Smollett as the new faces is inspiring to say the least. The Hollywood Reporter has further details about the new ad campaign, including when the Empire stars’ collection will drop.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Taraji P. Henson is teaming up with MAC Cosmetics again — this time fronting for the beauty brand’s Viva Glam campaign alongside Empire co-star Jussie Smollett.

The actors follow in the footsteps of Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and Ariana Grande in helping promote MAC’s program that benefits the MAC AIDS Fund, a charity established in 1994 to support those living with HIV/AIDS worldwide.

Like previous collaborators, Henson’s and Smollett’s collection will include a hot pink lipstick and lipgloss, coming February 2017. All profits from the range, coming February 2017, will benefit women, men and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

While you may have to wait until early next year to get your hands on their MAC collection, you only have to wait another week until Empire returns with all new episodes leading up to the December 14th fall finale. We here at HB are excited for both!

