Dr. Leon Finney, Jr. Celebrates a Half Century of Service

McCormick Theological Seminary Distinguished Alumni Dr. Leon Finney, Jr. will celebrate his 50 years of service by honoring community members.

Half of Dr. Finney’s 50 years in community organizing has been driven from behind the pulpit. Those years in theology will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 4 when his church, the Metropolitan Apostolic Community Church, hosts the 2016 MET Jubilee Peace Planter Awards.

Dr. Finney is turning his quarter-century celebration into an inspirational night to honor six individuals who are also busy uplifting the lives of others. This year’s honorees at the inaugural event will be Elzie Higginbottom, President & CEO of the East Lake Management; John Hooker, Chairman of the Chicago Housing Authority; First Lady Emerita Isabelle Brazier of the Apostolic Church of God; Margaret Mahdi, CEO of the Mahdi Theatre Company; Dr. Janice K. Jackson, CEdO of the Chicago Public Schools; Shaquira Williams, a youth leader from Metropolitan Apostolic Community Church; and David Doebler, President & General Manager NBC 5/WMAQ.

“It’s always appropriate for any people to celebrate the accomplishments of its leaders,” Dr. Finney said. “The women and men we recognize are leaders and have made major contributions to our city and community. We want to encourage the next generation to emulate these people.”

Hooker, the retired executive vice president of legislative and external affairs at ComEd, said the award touches him deeply because it comes from the community in which he lives and works.

“I feel honored that I’m being recognized for my efforts in my community by my community,” Hooker said. “The organization and Dr. Finney have been trailblazers in making positive change in our community. I’ve been proud to associate myself with Dr. Finney and all the efforts he and his organization have put forth. We’ve come a long way together, so this is a bit more personal to me from other awards I’ve received.”

Tickets for the awards ceremony are $40 general admission and $100 VIP. Tickets can be purchased at themet41.org. Art Norman of NBC Chicago, and radio personality Sonya Blakey are the master and mistress of ceremonies.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: