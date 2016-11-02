BET’s 3-Part New Edition Biopic Brings Producers Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis And Babyface On Board

BET’s New Edition biopic is shaping up to be the must-see TV event of the year, and that’s saying a lot because it airs at the start of 2017. Not only is the film a 3-part saga that promises to to chronicle New Edition as a group, but also the members musical successes outside of the group, it has some pretty great casting to boast about as well. Empire star Bryshere Y. Gray, singer Luke James and actor/singer Elijah Kelley are just some of the stars who will round out the cast to play the chart-topping R&B legends. Now it has been announced that a trio of music’s greatest producers have been brought on board to give the film a master’s touch.

Legendary music producers Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Babyface have all been added as music producers for the BET New Edition biopic. This is absolutely great news for NE fans because as you may remember, Jam, Lewis and Babyface all worked with New Edition either as a group or on separate individual projects and are responsible for some of their biggest hits. Industry insider Billboard has further details about their involvement in the film and more.

Via Billboard:

Iconic producers Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds will be taking their talents to BET’s forthcoming “The New Edition Story.” The iconic producers will join executive producer Jesse Collins and director Chris Robinson for the biopic on the R&B group — comprised of Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Ronnie Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill.

“Terry and I came in at a pivotal time when they were having internal issues and growing pains. Fans will get the true behind-the-scenes story of this key phase in their personal lives and careers,” said Harris in a statement to Billboard. Jam and Lewis helmed the production for New Edition’s fifth studio effort, 1988’s “Heartbreak,” home to the standout singles “If It Isn’t Love”, “You’re Not My Kind of Girl” and “Can You Stand the Rain.”

Edmonds also had a hand in working with New Edition, namely on the Grammy-Award winning song “Every Little Step” from Bobby Brown off his sophomore solo album “Don’t Be Cruel” in tandem with his production partner, music executive L.A. Reid. “I learned a lot about Bobby and the band dynamic during the making of “Don’t Be Cruel.” Lewis also noted the evolution the group had over the years. “Their songs are like a time capsule, not only capturing the quintessential ’80s R&B sound but also document the New Edition journey particularly transitioning from a boy band to adult stars.”

We here at HB simply cannot wait for this! You can catch the New Edition movie when it premieres as a six-hour, three-night event beginning on Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

