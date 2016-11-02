Ball celebrates Johnson, newly appointed bishop

E

veryone was festive at the Inaugural Ball for newly appointed Bishop Derrick S. Johnson, pastor of the New Creation Family Worship Center, located at 325 Oakland Ave., in Greensburg, Pa.

The event, recently held at the Crystal Room in Monongahela, Pa., followed an Official Service of Consecration orchestrated weeks earlier in Asheville, N.C., and conducted by Apostle Reginald J. White, the presiding prelate of the new fellowship entitled, “The Church Of the Millennium.”



Bishop Johnson, the son of a Church of God in Christ pastor, began his preaching ministry at the tender age of 14 and later became an ordained elder by the late Bishop L. B. Davenport and the late Bishop Ithiel Clemmons. He matured into a powerful and anointed preacher and teacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and continued on humbly submitting to the will of God by accepting the mantle of the prophetic ministry for which he was Confirmed in May 2004 at the National Prophetic Believers’ Conference. In October 2004, Bishop Johnson received his Doctorate in Divinity from the Sword of the Spirit School of Ministry.

