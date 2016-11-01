4 Ways Technology Can Help Jump-Start Your Morning

Mornings are rough enough, especially if you pulled an all-nighter to cram for a huge final or prep for a big presentation at work the next day. But thankfully technology is around to make things more efficient.

Here are four ways technology can help jump-start your morning:

Listening To Music

Music is the soundtrack to your life. Whether you want to dance around to “Hotline Bling” as you brush your teeth, or bump Jay Z as you prep for an important meeting at work, there’s a playlist for that. You can be even more resourceful by just setting your alarm clock to your favorite playlist and vibing out until you get to work.

Reading The News

What’s a newspaper? While some people still enjoy grabbing the paper and flipping through it (normally to get to the sports section), technology puts current events right at your fingertips. Whether you want to just read horoscopes or finance, everything’s available at the touch of a button. The best part is, you don’t even have to get out of bed to get your daily dose of the news.

Alarm Clock

Nowadays, most people use their phones as alarm clocks, which makes waking up a lot less annoying. Instead of having to choose from the generic, mind-numbing options on old-school alarm clocks, you can wake up to whatever you want. Whether it’s birds chirping lightly or a blaring screech that forces you to hop out of bed, new alarms can be customized to your needs.

Workout

Workout apps are the easiest way to stay on top of making progress. Not only can these apps record all of your runs, they can also recommend new workouts to keep things fresh. Some apps even encompass how to achieve an entirely healthy lifestyle and offer tips, tricks, and food diaries.

