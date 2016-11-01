3 Things You Didn’t Know About Bishop Paul S. Morton [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Bishop Paul S. Morton has a lot to celebrate.

Last week, he released his last solo album, Legacy: Live in New Orleans, which was recorded in his current residence of New Orleans where he started his 30+ music career, and after just three days since its release, it’s already no. 3 on Billboard charts.

The 15-track project, led by his “Watching Over Me” track, is a nice combo of traditional and contemporary gospel featuring his son PJ Morton, Shirley Caesar, Zacardi Cortez, Tasha Cobbs and more. Bishop Morton says that while this is his last solo album, he’ll still be featured on others’ projects, which was a relief to find out.

In an exclusive sat down, we asked what else people might not know about him and here’s what he said:

If you haven’t already, check out Bishop Paul S. Morton’s performance of “Watching Over Me” from his his live recording below!



PHOTO CREDIT: eOne Nashville

