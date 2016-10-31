Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tyler Perry’s ‘Boo! A Madea Halloween’ wins box office crown again

Posted 1 hour ago.


Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor
Leave a comment

madea

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween interrupted the Hollywood status quo for the second consecutive week, beating out another should-have-been blockbuster, and hauling in $16.7 million for a total of $52 million.

The Lionsgate film has nearly tripled in earnings the $20 million budget to make the film. The Tyler Perry comedy’s victory is an upset. Heading into the weekend, Inferno was to make $20 million—a figure that easily would have secured it a first place finish.

“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” snagged third place with roughly $9.6 million. The Tom Cruise thriller has earned $39.7 million in two weeks of release. Fourth place went to Warner Bros.’ “The Accountant,” which added $8.5 million to its $61.3 million haul. “Ouija: Origin of Evil” rounded out the top five, earning $7.1 million to bring its domestic total to $24.6 million.

Top 10 at the box office ending Sunday, Oct. 30:

  1. Boo! A Madea Halloween, $16.7 million.
  2. Inferno, $15 million.
  3. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, $9.6 million.
  4. The Accountant, $8.5 million.
  5. Ouija: Origin of Evil, $7.1 million.
  6. The Girl on the Train, $4.3 million.
  7. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, $4 million.
  8. Keeping Up With the Joneses, $3.4 million.
  9. Storks, $2.8 million.
  10. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, $2.1 million.

 

'Boo! A Madea Halloween' , inferno , tom cruise , Tyler Perry , wins box office again

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – Add Yours
DIGITAL EDITION!
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now