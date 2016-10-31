Tyler Perry’s ‘Boo! A Madea Halloween’ wins box office crown again

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween interrupted the Hollywood status quo for the second consecutive week, beating out another should-have-been blockbuster, and hauling in $16.7 million for a total of $52 million.

The Lionsgate film has nearly tripled in earnings the $20 million budget to make the film. The Tyler Perry comedy’s victory is an upset. Heading into the weekend, Inferno was to make $20 million—a figure that easily would have secured it a first place finish.

“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” snagged third place with roughly $9.6 million. The Tom Cruise thriller has earned $39.7 million in two weeks of release. Fourth place went to Warner Bros.’ “The Accountant,” which added $8.5 million to its $61.3 million haul. “Ouija: Origin of Evil” rounded out the top five, earning $7.1 million to bring its domestic total to $24.6 million.

Top 10 at the box office ending Sunday, Oct. 30:

Boo! A Madea Halloween, $16.7 million. Inferno, $15 million. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, $9.6 million. The Accountant, $8.5 million. Ouija: Origin of Evil, $7.1 million. The Girl on the Train, $4.3 million. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, $4 million. Keeping Up With the Joneses, $3.4 million. Storks, $2.8 million. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, $2.1 million.

