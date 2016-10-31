‘RHOA’ destroyed Porsha’s and Kordell Stewart’s marriage, he says

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback sensation Kordell Stewart claims in a new memoir that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality show destroyed his marriage to Porsha Williams.

“As I unlocked the doors and allowed Bravo’s camera crews into our house and our lives, however, all existing problems in our marriage seemed to be brought to light,” Stewart, 44, writes about the former couple’s 2012 debut on the hit series in Truth: The Kordell Stewart Story. “Over time…I felt like my only choice was to file for divorce.”

Stewart, the single father of preteen son Syre, also accuses the series’ “lifestyle” with having a “negative impact” on his “young, impressionable” boy.

And it even impacted the divorce proceedings, Stewart alleges, turning the process into a nightmare.

“The show made the divorce process worse, but I chose to keep my mouth shut,” he says of their 2013 split. “Whenever you see people running their mouths about things, it’s difficult, especially when those things are not true, but the reality is that I have a child who is more important than a foolish reality television show and people who are trying to make themselves relevant.”

Now, without his 35-year-old ex by his side, “my family is ten times better,” he slams in the book. “I can be around my son and have the right, positive energy around him.”

Of course, drama followed Stewart after his divorce and retirement from reality TV.

