Early Voting Hours Extended This Week in Chicago

Chicagoans can vote until 7 p.m. this week, Monday through Friday. The Chicago Board of Elections extended the hours this week at all of Chicago’s 51 early voting locations. Residents can also vote early this Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early voting lines are shortest Sunday, according to the Board. For voters seeking to avoid lines thoughout the week, wards 15, 35, 30, 22, 27, 25, 13, 12, 14 and 31 have been the least used through Oct. 28.

