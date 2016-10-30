Nate Parker Accused Of Another Unwarranted Sexual Encounter During College Years

When it rains. it pours. And it looks like Nate Parker is not getting out of the storm anytime soon, concerning his time at Penn State University.

According to The New York Times, court records indicate that Penn State officials may have been lenient with Parker during his tenure at the university, including an incident where he allegedly exposed himself to a student trainer.

As reported by The Times: Suspended from the wrestling team when he was criminally charged with rape, he was reinstated in the fall of 2000 while still facing trial. Within weeks, a female student trainer complained that he had exposed himself to her. But after she decided not to go to the police, despite the urging of the university, Penn State appears to have dropped the matter. Prosecutors are trying to assess whether the school’s handling of Mr. Parker suggests a broader pattern of inaction by the athletic department when it came to complaints of sexual misconduct, according to two law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation who are not authorized to discuss it publicly. “This is the first Mr. Parker has ever heard of this,” David J. Matlof, his lawyer, said in an email. “He recognizes the seriousness of the issue, but this claim is completely untrue.”

The Times report goes on the chronicle his time at the school and subsequent transfer to the University of Oklahoma. The reason for him being asked to leave the wrestling team during his sexual assault trial, hasn’t ever been released. And we have a feeling they’ll stay sealed.

Nonetheless, Parker’s time at Penn State has much to be investigated.

RELATED STORIES:

Steve Harveys’s Candid One-On-One With Nate Parker: “I Am Supportive Of Anyone That Has Had To Endure That”

Gabrielle Union Pens Powerful Essay In Response To Nate Parker Controversy

Better Late Than Never? Nate Parker Gets Honest About Rape Case

Also On Atlanta Daily World: