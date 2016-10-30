LisaRaye McCoy Created A Dating App To Find Herself A Man

When you have money, sky’s the limit on what you can acquire. And LisaRaye McCoy is hoping to get a man from her latest venture.

The actress created ManShopping, an interacting online dating series to chronicle her search for “the right man”. As she explains in the promotion video, she ‘s looking for someone to uplift her and take her to places she’s never been.

McCoy has a daughter, Kai Morae Pace from a previous relationship with Kenji Pace but has been married twice to other men. Her last marriage was to Michael Misick, the Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2003. The couple divorced in 2008 after accusations of infidelity.

Since then, the 50-year-old hasn’t publicly dated anyone, but has always been open about her quest to find a good man. Hopefully, this new app will help.

