Jury selection begins in case of Black motorist shot by cop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of a White former police officer charged with shooting an unarmed Black motorist in April 2015.

The incident came to light — and shocked a nation — after a bystander recorded it on cellphone video.

The jury being chosen in Charleston this week will have to decide if former North Charleston officer Michael Slager is guilty of murder in the death of Walter Scott. The encounter began when Slager pulled Scott over for a broken taillight.