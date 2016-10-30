Iron Cross Ministries’ Ride for Peace

RIDE FOR PEACE HONOREES—The honorees recognized by Iron Cross Ministries for the work they do in the community are, from left: Donald Rozman, Jason Bell, Rev. Paul Roberts and Ada Gay Griffin. Iron Cross Ministries held its annual Motorcycle Ride For Peace to stop the violence in the streets on Oct. 22. (Photos by J.L. Martello)
Iron Cross Ministries held its annual Motorcycle Ride For Peace to stop the violence in the streets on Oct. 22.
RALLYING TOGETHER—Min. Lynne Brentley, whose rider name is “Sassi,” speaking to the crowd at the rally held after the ride.
ORGANIZER—Rev. Cornell Jones, leader of Iron Cross Ministries, welcoming everyone and thanking the riders for their participation.
A TIME FOR PRAYER—Bikers from various motorcycle clubs praying for peace.
BIKERS RIDE—The bikers riding through East Liberty.