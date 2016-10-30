India Love Is Caught In A Love Triangle She Doesn’t Want To Be In

You know in high school when boys claim to have slept with a girl they’ve never even held hands with?

Model, India Love is caught in the middle of teenage-level drama between Soulja Boy and Lil Yatchy, who both claim they’ve slept with her.

It all started on Instagram, when Soulja posted a series of photos with the model with captions like “I miss you @indialove” and “I love you”— why? Apparently his rap nemesis, Lil Yatchy claims he’s dating the model as well. And of course, the best way to tick a man off is the claim you’ve slept with his girl.

Naturally, to all these posts India said “Uhhhmm… am I missing something?” Then went on a Twitter rant about what both rapper’s agendas was. Spoiler: She’s not here for the B.S.

Read from bottom to top:

But alas, India explicitly saying she’s not (or has ever been) in a relationship with either rapper, did not stop from Soulja Boy from the petty banter. In fact, he’s devoted a ton of social media posts related to this ridiculous conversation.

Lil Yatchy did respond saying, “I’m not for beefing over no female… all Imma say is… f**k wit da boat, you gon sink. Period.” Adding, “Fell asleep positive. Remain positive.” To which his fans posted a ton of boats on Soulja’s Instagram page.

What’s hilarious is that only a few weeks ago, the “Crank That” rapper said Love & Hip Hop Hollywood was too “ratchet” for his brand… Cause he’s not ratchet or hood at all.

I've decided to quit Love and hip hop. I feel my brand is too big for the show now. It's too ratchet. I have my own new tv show coming soon! — Soulja Boy 💰 (@souljaboy) October 3, 2016

At the end of the day, it’s incredibly sad when men flex who they’ve allegedly slept for street red… especially when the woman denies it.

