India Love Is Caught In A Love Triangle She Doesn’t Want To Be In

You know in high school when boys claim to have slept with a girl they’ve never even held hands with?
Model, India Love is caught in the middle of teenage-level drama between Soulja Boy and Lil Yatchy, who both claim they’ve slept with her.
It all started on Instagram, when Soulja posted a series of photos with the model with captions like “I miss you @indialove” and “I love you”— why? Apparently his rap nemesis, Lil Yatchy claims he’s dating the model as well. And of course, the best way to tick a man off is the claim you’ve slept with his girl.
Naturally, to all these posts India said “Uhhhmm… am I missing something?” Then went on a Twitter rant about what both rapper’s agendas was. Spoiler: She’s not here for the B.S.
Read from bottom to top:
But alas, India explicitly saying she’s not (or has ever been) in a relationship with either rapper, did not stop from Soulja Boy from the petty banter. In fact, he’s devoted a ton of social media posts related to this ridiculous conversation.
Lil Yatchy did respond saying, “I’m not for beefing over no female… all Imma say is… f**k wit da boat, you gon sink. Period.” Adding, “Fell asleep positive. Remain positive.” To which his fans posted a ton of boats on Soulja’s Instagram page.
What’s hilarious is that only a few weeks ago, the “Crank That” rapper said Love & Hip Hop Hollywood was too “ratchet” for his brand… Cause he’s not ratchet or hood at all.
At the end of the day, it’s incredibly sad when men flex who they’ve allegedly slept for street red… especially when the woman denies it.
