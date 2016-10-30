Idris Elba Made Our Fantasies Come True, Wins Kick Boxing Match

If you’ve ever fantasized about Idris Elba sweating and in a boxing ring fighting, you’re about to have a good day.

The British actor just added kick boxing fighter to his long resume, as he competed and won a match on Saturday, Oct 29. The 44-year-old fought at London’s York Hall in front of intimate crowd that included Madonna.

“It has been my dream to fight in a ring properly,” the actor told Australia’s Daily Telegraph . “It is not fake, I might get hurt but ultimately I have trained for it and I like to fight… I’ve busted my nose a couple of times but hopefully it doesn’t show. Keeping fit is important to me as part of my work and I always used to train back in the day as just a kickboxer before I was acting and now I am on this massive journey.”

In actuality this is not Elba’s first time fighting, as he fought before he became an award winning actor. He was also a DJ and night club bouncer before his big screen days— all equally sexy.

To combine his love for fighting and film, the matches are a part of a three-series documentary entitled Discovery Channel called Idris Elba: Fighter.

As reported by The Wrap, the limited series of three one-hour episodes was announced at the Edinburgh Television Festival in August. Elba, the star of “Star Trek Beyond” and the hit TV series “Luther,” will shoot the series over the course of one year on location in Britain, Cuba, Japan, South Africa and Thailand. Discovery Networks International channels plans to broadcast it across more than 220 countries and territories — including the United States and United Kingdom — in early 2017.

He’s also set to star in his reoccurring role in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok hitting theaters Nov 2017.

