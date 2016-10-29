Tracee Ellis Ross And Gabrielle Union Wish Each Other A Happy Birthday

Scorpio season is in full-effect and two of our favorites celebrate their birthdays today!

The talented and beautiful Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union share October 29, 1972 as their born day. In celebration, the ladies jumped on Instagram to wish each other a happy birthday and loads of love.

Ross made a video explaining why she loves her fellow actress. She also makes a plea for fans to get out and vote. “Flying into a new year,” she says. “I swear it feels like I have wings lately. Life is so good, real, hard, fascinating, unexpected disappointing and fucking amazing! Getting older is where it’s at. MY BIRTHDAY WISH IS THAT EVERYONE #VOTE”

And Gabby had equally sweet things to say.

“My birthday twin, my love, friend, and inspiration @traceeellisross,” said Union. “I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished and everything that’s coming! And I’m still convinced we were separated at birth #greatmindsalwaysthinkalike Love you lady!”

The ladies have only starred in 2007’s Daddy’s Little Girls together, but their true friendship is off-screen.

As they respectively enjoy their day, we wish them a Happy Birthday!

RELATED STORIES:

Tracee Ellis Ross To Earn Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Emmy Nomination

Diana Ross Takes Out Full-Page Ad To Congratulate Daughter Tracee Ellis Ross On Emmy Nomination

Tracee Ellis Ross Dishes On Hosting The BET Awards & Who She Picks To Win ‘Best Female Artist’ Between Rihanna & Bey

Also On Atlanta Daily World: