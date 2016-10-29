Teyana Taylor Is Going Into The Workout Video Business

Capitalizing off the success of her “Fade” video for Kanye West, Teyana Taylor is now in the fitness business. The 25-year-old recently announced that she’ll be making workout videos available soon, for those that want a sculpted body like hers.

“Everyone keeps asking me what I did to get my body,” Taylor says on the Fade 2 Fit website. “If you want to know my secret, sign up to get more information on the upcoming dance fitness program and dance workout tour! Thank you and let’s Fade 2 Fit.”

The website has a sign up for those who want more information, and it notes that the workouts are safe for pregnant women.

In other Teyana news, the star shared a photo of her and husband, Iman Shumpert on Instagram from their alleged wedding day. The singer captioned the photo with, “#TBT #SHMOOD Grab ya biker baby let’s do it rite HERE rite NOW!… It’s nothing like marrying ya best friend. I love you baby… A moment I will never forget. #TBT #LOVE #MeetTheShumperts #BestBuds”

The pair started dating in September 2014 and have one daughter, named Junie Shumpert.

Last month in a interview with Wendy Williams, Taylor let it slip that she was already married to her longtime partner. “You can do whatever you want, you know. You’re Wendy,” Taylor said in response to if she should be called Mrs. Shumpert. Later on confirming with, “I have a beautiful baby. I have a wonderful husband.”

So happy for Teyana and her growing family! Looks like fans will be seeing more of her these days.

RELATED STORIES:

Teyana Taylor Launches New Sneaker With Reebok

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Almost Made A Baby While Filming ‘Fade’

Rihanna And Teyana Taylor Made Up And We Totally Missed It

Also On Atlanta Daily World: