Philadelphia 76ers Back-Track On Statements, Apologize To Sevyn Streeter

Looks like the Philadelphia 76ers organization is back-tracking, after getting some serious heat this week.

Singer, Sevyn Streeter was prepared to sing the National Anthem at the season opening Sixers game against OKC but instead was told she couldn’t because of dress code. The 30-year-old was wearing a “We Matter” jersey that apparently offended management.

“I’d say two minutes before we were about to walk out… the organization told me that I could not wear my shirt while singing the national anthem at their game,” she exclusively told ESPN. “I was never given any kind of dress code. I was never asked beforehand to show my wardrobe.”

She also posted on Instagram to voice her upset immediately after it happened.

In the aftermath, a statement was released from the 76ers explaining why they stopped her from performing: “The Philadelphia 76ers organization encourages meaningful actions to drive social change. We use our games to bring people together, to build trust and to strengthen our communities. As we move from symbolic gestures to action, we will continue to leverage our platform to positively impact our community.”

Apparently, that passive statement didn’t sit well with fans or the team’s players.

So today, they released another statement, apologizing to Sevyn for their actions: “We are sorry that this happened. After receiving feedback from our players, basketball operations staff and ownership group, we believe the wrong decision was made, and Sevyn should have been welcomed to sing. We apologize to her, and in an effort to move the conversation forward, we have reached out to offer her an opportunity to return and perform at a game of her choice. We are waiting to hear back.”

Too little, too late? Let us know your thoughts on this.

