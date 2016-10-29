Mariah Carey Allegedly Seeking $50 Mil For Inconvenience Of Dating Ex-Fiance

This year is ending off in epic levels of petty.

Mariah Carey is rumored to be single again. The iconic singer was dating billionaire businessman James Packer for over a year, in which they moved in together and he proposed with a $10 million ring.

But sources are now saying the lovebirds have broken up due to a huge argument on a recent yacht trip in Greece. While there are no exact details to the cause of the argument, sources say it had something to do with her assistant.

According to TMZ, in rebuttal to the sudden break-up, Carey is asking for $50 million in inconvenience fees.

TMZ notes: She claims he got her to move from New York to L.A., uprooting her entire life, so he could be near his kids. She claims the incident on the yacht in Greece —where she says he did something awful to her assistant— has traumatized Mariah so much she had to cancel the South American leg of her tour. [And] he made various financial promises to her.

Now… we’re not sure how true any of this information is. But if we could all sue our ex-boyfriend’s for the inconvenience of wasting our time with them —every woman we know wouldn’t have student loan debt. #Facts

Hopefully, for the sake of kids and innocent bystanders to this relationship, Carey’s romance ends quietly.

RELATED STORIES:

Mariah Carey Splits From Billionaire Bae

Mariah Carey Serenades Martin Lawrence In The Most Awkward Way

Mariah Carey Covers Complex Magazine, Talks Marriage, & More

Also On Atlanta Daily World: