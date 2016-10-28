National News
Three Bold Visions

Chicago, China & Dubai: Innovation knows no boundaries

Ken Hare
Chicago, IL 

Credited with being the home to the birth of the skyscraper, the city’s skyline have always glistened with glass and steel marvels reaching high into the sky.

But nothing, has ever been as ingenious and bold as Genslar’s 2,000 foot, proposed “concept tower” called, Gateway Tower. Situated on the former site of famed, european architect, Santiago Calatrava’s now defunct Spire Tower; Gateway, if built, would put Chicago directly on par with Asian countries that actively seek out fresh and innovative, avant-garde designs. See for yourself.

tower2

Gateway Tower’s bold “concept design” extends completely over N. Lake Shore Drive


tower3

Concept design for Gateway Tower

Beihai, China

Home to over 1.393 billion residents, and with a GDP of $9.24 trillion USD (2013), China, long ago, shed its agricultural and utilitarian image and went all-out modern, building some of the world’s most advanced and futuristic housing and eco-friendly cities.

fake06-1

Mad architects’ “fake hills” design combines two typologies that most commonly define residential developments in China: high rise towers and long, low rise, the result is a bold new structure


fake07

Side view of the rolling hills typography concept


fake01-1

Aerial view

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Already home to the world’s two tallest buildings – Burj Khalifa (163 floors) and Kingdom Towers (200 floors, 2020) – the oasis in the desert is poised to make history once again, upon announcing the construction of The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour.

The $1 billion project, designed once again, by our favorite architect, Santiago Calatrava, is scheduled to be completed just in time for the Dubai Expo trade fair in 2020.

The neo-futuristic architecture will be supported by a matrix of cables that resemble the contours of a lily flower. Take a 3D fly-through in the video below.

capture400

Calatrava neo-futuristic “Tower”


