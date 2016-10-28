Three Bold Visions

Chicago, IL

Credited with being the home to the birth of the skyscraper, the city’s skyline have always glistened with glass and steel marvels reaching high into the sky.

But nothing, has ever been as ingenious and bold as Genslar’s 2,000 foot, proposed “concept tower” called, Gateway Tower. Situated on the former site of famed, european architect, Santiago Calatrava’s now defunct Spire Tower; Gateway, if built, would put Chicago directly on par with Asian countries that actively seek out fresh and innovative, avant-garde designs. See for yourself.

Beihai, China

Home to over 1.393 billion residents, and with a GDP of $9.24 trillion USD (2013), China, long ago, shed its agricultural and utilitarian image and went all-out modern, building some of the world’s most advanced and futuristic housing and eco-friendly cities.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Already home to the world’s two tallest buildings – Burj Khalifa (163 floors) and Kingdom Towers (200 floors, 2020) – the oasis in the desert is poised to make history once again, upon announcing the construction of The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour.

The $1 billion project, designed once again, by our favorite architect, Santiago Calatrava, is scheduled to be completed just in time for the Dubai Expo trade fair in 2020.

The neo-futuristic architecture will be supported by a matrix of cables that resemble the contours of a lily flower. Take a 3D fly-through in the video below.

