Steppin’ Out

There is nothing like the “senior prom.” For most of us, it is like a rite of passage that you attend when you are a student in high school. On Sept. 25, at the Pittsburgh Marriott City Center, the word prom took on a whole new meaning. Allen Place Community Services, Inc. invited Northside Senior residents to their Partnerships Reaching the Organizational Mission (PROM) event with Bob Allen, of KDKA-TV, and Winifred Torbert, a retired UPMC director, as the emcees. The PROM event raises funds to support of the ongoing and much needed health and wellness programs of the center.



Instead of a prom king and queen, eight individuals were selected for their outstanding attire. DJ Sly Jock, and Flo Wilson and The Old School Band provided the sound track while Joy Maxberry Woodruff served as the PROM event chair. On this special evening,



Allen Place also took the opportunity to applaud five honorees who have had a direct impact on community health as caregivers, physicians, educators and community leaders.

For more than seven years, Allen Place Community Center has provided outstanding health and wellness services to individuals of all ages in the Pittsburgh area.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World: