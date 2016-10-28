Lifestyles Report …What works for some

On Oct. 17, I attended the Tiny Wardrobe project at Uptown Sweats in East Liberty. If you are not familiar with Uptown Sweats, it is the boutique owned by Kiya Tomlin, and if you don’t know her, she is the wife of Mike Tomlin, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When I found out about this event I thought it sounded interesting. A lady from Salt Lake City, Utah, was coming to town to talk about her Tiny Wardrobe Project. The fee was $20 and that included a gift from Kiya Tomlin. I have to admit that the idea of a gift from Kiya Tomlin was the big attraction for me. I read about the project and was not sure I could buy in to a smaller wardrobe. I found out that Courtney Carver was traveling nationally with her Tiny Wardrobe Tour and plans to visit 33 cities. The 33 cities all fit in to the 33 items.

She was to share the how and why of starting Project 333 (the minimalist fashion challenge that invites you to dress with 33 items or less for three months) to bring more simplicity, love and joy into your life.

Since starting Project 333, Carver has been featured on a number of national publications and TV shows, including BBC; CNN; O, The Oprah Magazine; More magazine; and Real Simple magazine.

Carver told us that her “enough is enough” moment was when her closet grew out of control. She also said no one runs out of clothes and people shop for every event and emotion, but still do not feel better. She began the project in 2010, after blogging about it, 100 people got involved. Since that time, thousands of people have tried it across 80 countries. The key rule of the project is to wear 33 items over 3 months and the items are to include clothing accessories, jewelry, outerwear and shoes. She even brought her wardrobe with her and gave some examples.

