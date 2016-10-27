Why Raven-Symoné is leaving ‘The View’

To the delight of many African Americans and others, “The View’s” resident cultural idiot Raven-Symoné is leaving the show to pursue personal projects.

The former “Cosby Show” star was a lightning rod of controversy for her many mystifying and culturally-insensitive quips during her short tenure on the show, including the extremely inflammatory statement that she would not hire anyone with obvious ethnic names, including anyone called “Watermelondrea.”

According to media reports, Raven-Symonoe is set to go back to Disney Channel for a spinoff of the beloved show “That’s So Raven.”

The spinoff will see her reprising her role as Raven Baxter, who in the original show was a high school student with the ability to see the future. The spinoff will see Baxter as a divorced mother of two pre-teen kids. One of her children has inherited her ability to see the future.

“Raven’s brilliant style of fearless comedy was a driving force for Disney Channel’s success around the world. Her performance in ‘That’s So Raven’ is timeless. We now have our eyes on the future with her, and we’re looking forward to telling more stories for a new generation with an adult Raven Baxter raising her young family,” said Adam Bonnett, exec VP of original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide.

As for her exit from “The View,” viewers are not likely to be surprised. The show has been rotating co-hosts in the past few years, and she has appeared less and less frequently on the show after several controversial comments propelled her into the spotlight. The show will not likely replace her, as they have plenty of co-hosts currently.

