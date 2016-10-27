Why Project 5000?

Because their mission is to create jobs and opportunities for under-served urban communities in need of social, economic and political changes. It might sound like a tall order for some, but for Ro Davis, giving back is par the course for the former commissioned military officer and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity brother.

“Our expectation levels are high, but our commitment levels are low,” he tells an audience of business entrepreneurs attending one of his lectures about success. Project 5000 Chicago is campaigning to raise funds for a new business development center in Chatham, Chicago, called Building Our Prosperity (BOP).

Scheduled to open this fall at 644 E. 79th St, the Business Center Chatham Suites will seek to provide residents and budding entrepreneurs on the south side of Chicago with a professional office environment, meeting rooms and event spaces that cater to start-ups as well as offer job training, business resources and workshops, according to a press statement.

To help facilitate their goal(s) Project 5000 Chicago, which aims to create 5000 new homeowners, investors and business owners to revitalize and empower the community have launched a GoFundMe campaign for the business center.

To learn more about their organization, visit their website http://www.bopproject5000.org/

