Watch Newt Gingrich’s and Fox’s Megan Kelly’s verbal fight over Donald Trump

In his futile attempt to defend orange-tinted racist Donald Trump even as his campaign circles the drain, Trump flunky and former Georgia senator Newt Gingrich took aim at Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and her alleged fixation with sex.

Gingrich went volcanic on Kelly, accusing her of being obsessed with Donald Trump’s sexual deviancy and alleged sexual assaults throughout the decades instead of focusing on “the issues” and Hillary Clinton’s alleged corruption.

Ironically, Kelly was pro-Trump when his campaign began, but she is just one of the right-wing herd who are stampeding over the left out of disgust and disdain for Trump.

Take a look at the hostile exchange below:

Also On Atlanta Daily World: