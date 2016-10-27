Rob Kardashian Under Investigation For Threatening Pilot Jones Over Blac Chyna Rumors

Sigh. Another day, another ridiculous amount of drama surrounding Rob Kardashian and his pregnant fiancée Blac Chyna. It seems like not a day goes by that these two aren’t in the news for some new development in their on-again, off-again, and at times just plain confusing, relationship. However this time the law is involved, and Rob Kardashian may need to lawyer up because he is reportedly under investigation.

Apparently the saga between Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna and former friend Pilot Jones, goes back a long way and now Rob is under criminal investigation for allegedly threatening Pilot Jones over his claims that he and Chyna hooked up and their her unborn child is his. US Weekly has further details of this latest chapter in the Rob and Chyna relationship saga.

Via US Weekly:

Rob Kardashian is under criminal investigation after allegedly threatening singer Pilot Jones after a photo of him kissing Blac Chyna surfaced online. LAPD’s Media Relations PIO Officer Tony Im tells “Us Weekly” on Thursday, October 27, that “a report of criminal threats naming Rob Kardashian as a suspect” was filed last night in the North Hollywood district. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below.

“Threat management is aware and looking into it this afternoon. At this time we have no other details,” Im tells “Us.” According to TMZ, who first reported the story, Kardashian, 29, sent the “Work It (Go)” singer text messages allegedly threatening to physically harm him. “Leave my wife alone, I’m not playing with you,” TMZ reported one text message read.

The photo of Chyna, 28, and Jones kissing was first obtained by Radar Online and also posted by the “Daily Mail.” The closeup snap shows the duo locking lips, but it’s unclear when it was taken. Chyna was last photographed with Jones this past March at an event in Atlanta. The pregnant “Rob & Chyna” star, who is due to give birth next month, was photographed laughing and drinking champagne with the attractive rapper. Kardashian was not at the event, and March marked one of the couple’s first brief splits.

But the drama doesn’t end there. Never one to let rumors fly without addressing them on social media, Blac Chyna took to her Instagram account earlier today to set the record straight and give her account of the Pilot Jones drama, including how they met and what that kiss was all about.

Via The Shaderoom and Blac Chyna’s Instagram:

Oop!!! #BlacChyna dug in her petty bag today!!! Apparently there was a rumor going around that #BlacChyna had allegedly cheated on #RobKardashian with #PilotJones that the baby isn't Rob's. Welp she cleared that up 😩😩😩 #PettyWap A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 27, 2016 at 1:08pm PDT

This is why he's mad & trying to extort me !!! You really think I'm suppose to cough up 150k to you ??? I work hard my coins! Right plan wrong woman 😴 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Oct 27, 2016 at 1:51pm PDT

