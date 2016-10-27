Rob Kardashian Under Investigation For Threatening Pilot Jones Over Blac Chyna Rumors

Sigh. Another day, another ridiculous amount of drama surrounding Rob Kardashian and his pregnant fiancée Blac Chyna. It seems like not a day goes by that these two aren’t in the news for some new development in their on-again, off-again, and at times just plain confusing, relationship. However this time the law is involved, and Rob Kardashian may need to lawyer up because he is reportedly under investigation.
Apparently the saga between Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna and former friend Pilot Jones, goes back a long way and now Rob is under criminal investigation for allegedly threatening Pilot Jones over his claims that he and Chyna hooked up and their her unborn child is his. US Weekly has further details of this latest chapter in the Rob and Chyna relationship saga.
Via US Weekly:
Rob Kardashian is under criminal investigation after allegedly threatening singer Pilot Jones after a photo of him kissing Blac Chyna surfaced online. LAPD’s Media Relations PIO Officer Tony Im tells “Us Weekly” on Thursday, October 27, that “a report of criminal threats naming Rob Kardashian as a suspect” was filed last night in the North Hollywood district. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below.
“Threat management is aware and looking into it this afternoon. At this time we have no other details,” Im tells “Us.” According to TMZ, who first reported the story, Kardashian, 29, sent the “Work It (Go)” singer text messages allegedly threatening to physically harm him. “Leave my wife alone, I’m not playing with you,” TMZ reported one text message read.
The photo of Chyna, 28, and Jones kissing was first obtained by Radar Online and also posted by the “Daily Mail.” The closeup snap shows the duo locking lips, but it’s unclear when it was taken. Chyna was last photographed with Jones this past March at an event in Atlanta. The pregnant “Rob & Chyna” star, who is due to give birth next month, was photographed laughing and drinking champagne with the attractive rapper. Kardashian was not at the event, and March marked one of the couple’s first brief splits.
But the drama doesn’t end there. Never one to let rumors fly without addressing them on social media, Blac Chyna took to her Instagram account earlier today to set the record straight and give her account of the Pilot Jones drama, including how they met and what that kiss was all about.
Via The Shaderoom and Blac Chyna’s Instagram:
Ok let's state facts !!! I been quiet for too long!!! So JC Pilot Jones whatever the fuck his name is has already tried to put out a story saying that he's the potential father of my child really Nigga ?!?!?! Let me start off by saying this young man Is "GAY" !!! The only reason we took those pictures other than me trying to be a good friend was so he could send it to his boyfriend to make him like jealous & say that he's going back to girls! Mind you at the time I THOUGHT THIS WAS MY FRIEND and I didn't see a problem with it!!! This was over two years ago people !!! I never had sex with him ! NEVER EVER! Nothing ever happened past these pics. Mind you if you really look at the picture, look at my right hand it doesn't have my "Future" tattoo next to that the fucking pictures was taken with the ring light!!! Staged Af! But now I understand why you put these pictures out ! Ohhh because you have a song with Trina you trying to get your fucking name popping ?!? Or are you mad at the fact that I did my Chymoji app without you dumbass JC ?!?? Your greedy ass wanted a cut of something that wasn't yours and u came at my lawyer asking for crazy money !!! U really mad ?!?! Like you really stooped this low ?!?! Coming for a Bitch that's due in a few days ! Really trying to start beef with my Fiancé !!! Your a fucking joke ! You just played yourself ! I would never fuck you ! Ur nasty ass fuck ! And everybody knows Chyna LIVES for the Community! But let's be for real … ur a dirty ass Punk !!!! You can never join my roster BITCH !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
