Report: Beyoncé is the reason why hers and Kim Kardashian’s kids don’t play together

The Atlanta Daily World reported earlier that Kanye went off on a rabid rant against Jay Z at his concert tour because their kids have yet to play together – plus Yeezy was angered that Hov never stopped by his house to check on him and his wife, Kim Kardashian, after she was robbed (bound and gagged) in Paris a few months ago.

Well, it turns out that Jay has nothing to do with why Blue Ivy has not had any play time with North West.

Sources close to the royal family of pop and hip hop are saying that Jay has little to do with why the kids don’t play together. It is Beyoncé’s decision.

According to Page Six, all of this “stems right back to Beyoncé’s dislike of [West’s wife] Kim [Kardashian] and that’s why Blue and North have never had a play date.”

The source said that Queen Bey tried to get chummy with Kim K. But she simply does not vibe with Kardashian and has decided to keep her distance.

“Beyoncé has never genuinely liked Kim. She’s mostly tolerated her because of their husbands’ friendship and [their] mutual friends, like Jennifer Lopez. She is always a little icy to Kim. The last time they hung out, the minute Beyoncé could leave the conversation, she did. They always have lots of awkward pauses when they speak.”

Furthermore, it was Beyonce’s sentiments that Kardashian was trying to use her and Jay to raise her own profile and cache with the upper crust of society is why they decided to skip the West-Kardashian wedding back in 2014.

“[Beyoncé’s] behavior during the wedding proved she isn’t Kim’s biggest fan,” our source explained. Beyoncé and Jay Z were invited, and their names were engraved in the marble table for the wedding dinner, but they didn’t show up.”

Seems kind of cold to just not show up without prior notification. But is anyone surprised of Beyonce’s negative feelings and view of Kardashian?

Photo: YouTube

Also On Atlanta Daily World: