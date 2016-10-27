News Roundup: Gambian Model Accused of Using Blackface on Instagram…AND MORE

A Gambian model, who has gained notoriety for her rich, dark skin tone, came under attack on social media after a follower accused her of being a White woman in blackface. A follower from Brazil made a meme accusing the model of spraying her skin to look darker. “The greatest black woman you all respected, the greatest African woman you have exalted (laugh), is actually white. I’m dead with this “fulera” (slang that often means something or someone is cheap, worthless, ridicule), blacker than her,” posted the follower. She claimed that the model’s hands were a lighter tone than the rest of her skin. The model, who goes by melvnin on Instagram, addressed the situation in a post. “Apparently I’m white??? Wtf lol what is this world coming toooooo! I’m Gambian!” she wrote. “It’s crazy how certain people can’t let black people rest! Let me REST!” Many of her followers came to her defense, but some shared that they were confused about race because of her “European features.” Read more.

As election day nears, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump is trying to garner African-American votes. During a campaign event in North Carolina on Wednesday, he unveiled what he calls a “new deal for Black America.” He said that his proposed plan is “grounded in three promises: safe communities, great education and high-paying jobs.” Trump went on to talk about the impact that African Americans have had on our nation. “African American citizens have sacrificed so much for our nation. They fought and died in every war since the Revolution and from the pews and the picket lines, they’ve lifted up the conscience of our country in the long march for civil rights. Yet too many African Americans have been left behind,” he said. “Whether you vote for me or not, I will be your greatest champion. We live in a very divided country and I will be your greatest champion.” Read more.

Mogul Jay Z might possibly be looking to purchase the late legendary singer Prince’s music catalog. According to reports, he had a meeting with Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson and her husband about buying the rights to Prince’s music. He allegedly offered $40 million. If Nelson wanted to move forward with the deal, she would have to get the approval of all of Prince’s siblings and the trust that is overseeing his estate. According to a source, Jay Z isn’t the only power player that is seeking rights to Prince’s catalog. Read more.

A proposed South African law could possibly ban the use of the word “kaffir”—a derogatory term that is used to insult Black people in that region. The new law would make it a crime to spew racism. Those who are accused of hate speech would be tried in criminal instead of civil court. “The recent racist utterances and many other incidents of vicious crimes perpetrated under the influence of racial hate, despite our efforts over the past two decades to build our new nation on these values, has necessitated further measures,” said Justice Minister Michael Masutha in a statement. Under the new law, those who are held accountable could face between three to 10 years behind bars. Read more.

Actress Joy Bryant will play the role of congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton in a new series titled Good Girls Revolt. The show, which is being created by Amazon Studios, is centered on a group of women researchers who worked in a newsroom in 1969. After being treated unfairly, they end up filing a sexual discrimination lawsuit against their company. The series is based on Lynn Povich’s book The Good Girls Revolt: How the Women of Newsweek Sued their Bosses and Changed the Workplace. Bryant stars alongside actresses Grace Gummer, Erin Darke, Genevieve Angelson and Anna Camp. Good Girls Revolt will make its debut on October 28. Read more.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Jay Z Set To Headline Hillary Clinton Ohio Concert To Mobilize Black Voters

Will Donald Trump’s Stance On Gun Control Lead To More Weapons In Black Communities?

Also On Atlanta Daily World: