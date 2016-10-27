Leaked Domestic Disturbance Call Reveals Larsa Pippen Was Reportedly ‘Scared’ Of Scottie Pippen

It’s barely been a week since the news broke that legendary former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen decided to file for divorce from his wife of 19 years, Larsa Pippen. In that short period of time the allegations and rumors have been flying like crazy, including Larsa’s alleged infidelity with rapper Future to Scottie reportedly being possessive and controlling with Larsa during the course of their marriage. Now, a domestic disturbance call has found its way into the mix of this messy split.

Larsa Pippen Told Police She Was 'Scared' of Scottie During October Domestic Disturbance Call https://t.co/Q3LGUMA72d — B. Scott (@lovebscott) October 27, 2016

According to various reports, earlier this month is when everything went downhill for The Pippens because in a newly leaked domestic disturbance call (placed by Larsa) it has been revealed that she was “scared” of her husband. Many are speculating that the call was placed because of an argument surrounding Scottie’s suspicions of Larsa having an affair with Future, which both have recently denied. Love B. Scott has further details in this development that appears to be headed in a very messy direction.

We broke the story … cops responded to Pippen’s Florida home twice this month — right before Scottie filed for divorce — and now we’ve obtained the police report from the second incident.

Cops arrived to the home in the middle of the day and found Larsa waiting outside the home. “She stated they were having marital problems and that he raises his voice to her, yells at her and scares her,” the report says. Cops say they found Scottie inside the house and he acknowledged an argument — saying, “he was upset and did break the screen on his phone in frustration.”

Scottie agreed to leave the house to let things calm down. Larsa told police she would be talking to an attorney. Neither party was arrested. Once again, there were NO allegations of domestic violence — just another screaming match … same kinda thing from the first incident on October 2nd. As we previously reported, Scottie had been unhappy with his wife’s relationship with Future — though our Larsa sources claim their relationship is just “casual.”

Celebrity splits seem to be at an all-time high right now and The Pippens were a rather low-key couple despite their high-profile celebrity friendships, so it’s surprising that this is all playing out so publicly.

