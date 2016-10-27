Lawyer says Justice Thomas groped her in 1999; he denies it

Lawyer Moira Smith says in a statement she was 23 when “Justice Thomas touched me inappropriately and without my consent.”

Smith was a recent graduate of Georgetown University who was spending the year as a Truman Foundation scholar in Washington.

Two of Smith’s roommates back then confirmed to The Associated Press that Smith told them what happened just after the dinner. Smith didn’t go public until this month.

Thomas says the claim is “preposterous” and “it never happened.”

Smith’s story and Thomas’ denial were first published by Law.com.

Thomas’ high court confirmation in 1991 was nearly derailed by Anita Hill’s claims that Thomas sexually harassed her.