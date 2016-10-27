Newsletter
Hillary Clinton admits black men are locked up more than white counterparts

Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor
breakfast-club2Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton went on “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show in New York and openly discussed social inequities, particularly within the nation’s penal system, and police tactics with certain demographics.

Clinton, who is trying to become the first female president in U.S. history, also discussed SNL, being a Chicago native and Cubs fan, her love of dance parties and … things take an interesting twist when musical legend makes a surprise appearance to sing happy birthday to her.

Take a look:

