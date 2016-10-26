Tyler Perry Has Trouble Getting ‘Madea’ Into White Neighborhoods

Tyler Perry wants to move Madea out into the burbs.

Although Perry’s latest film, Boo! A Madea Halloween, came in at number one this weekend—besting estimates by $10 million and soundly beating out Tom Cruise’s action sequel, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back—Perry still thinks Madea could have done more.

“I still have issues getting screens in white neighborhoods believe it or not,” the 47-year-old actor, producer, director and playwright told The Wrap. “I think the numbers could have been bigger had people who are in the white suburbs had the option to go to their own theaters to see it. It’s something I’ve been dealing with for many many years,” he continued.

And then he threw a wee bit of shade.

“All I know is, I have 1,500 less screens than Jack Reacher,” Perry added.

Boo! Brought in a very decent $27.6 million during its debut over the weekend, and was Perry’s first film to really reach a diverse audience—despite being shown mostly in the “hood.”

This weekend’s viewers were 60 percent Black and 40 percent White, Asian and Latino. His distribution company, Lionsgate, confirmed that his previous Madea films were mostly 80 to 90 percent Black.

“I think that it’s just broadening on its own organically, which is really amazing,” said Perry, who already has plans to expand his audience even further.

He noted that his next Madea film will have “more international appeal,” and revealed that one of his characters, Mrs. Brown (played by Brendan O’Connell), is huge in Europe.

He said he is collaborating with O’Connell, so we should be looking out for a Madea and Mrs. Brown caper in the very near future.

SOURCE: The Wrap | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

