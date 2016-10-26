This Week In Black History

October 26

The British parliament legalizes slavery in the American colony, which would become known as Georgia.

1806—Benjamin Banneker dies at 74. He had become a recognized inventor and scientist. He also completed the design and layout of Washington, D.C., after L’Enfant returned to France.

1868—B.F. Randolph, a prominent Black politician in South Carolina after the Civil War, is assassinated. He was believed to have been killed by former Confederate soldiers seeking to re-establish White racist rule in the state via terrorist organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan.

Inventor T. Marshal patents the fire extinguisher.

1911—Famed gospel singer Mahalia Jackson is born in New Orleans, La. She is generally considered the greatest gospel singer that ever lived.

1 2Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: