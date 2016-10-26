ComEd Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Exelon African-American Resource Alliance

Exelon company and utility giant ComEd celebrated the 25th a nniversary of its African-American employee organization.

The Exelon African-American Resource Alliance (EAARA) is an employee-driven organization supporting the recruitment, retention and professional development of African-American employees to give Exelon a competitive and strategic advantage. It is one of 36 chapters of Employee Resource Groups across the Exelon enterprise, which have almost exclusively been started by employees and help foster a culture of inclusion and respect.

The formal event was held Oct. 22 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.