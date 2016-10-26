Business
ComEd Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Exelon African-American Resource Alliance

Britta Lee, Regional Content Editor
Exelon company and utility giant ComEd celebrated the 25th anniversary of its African-American employee organization.

The Exelon African-American Resource Alliance (EAARA) is an employee-driven organization supporting the recruitment, retention and professional development of African-American employees to give Exelon a competitive and strategic advantage. It is one of 36 chapters of Employee Resource Groups across the Exelon enterprise, which have almost exclusively been started by employees and help foster a culture of inclusion and respect.

The formal event was held Oct. 22 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

ComEd President and CEO Anne Pramaggiore with members of the Musical Arts Institute of Chicago.

ComEd President and CEO Anne Pramaggiore with members of the Musical Arts Institute of Chicago. / ComEd


(left to right) Kevin Brookins SVP, Strategy & Administration, EAARA Chicago Sponsor; Wayne Morgan who received an award on behalf of Harold Hill (Founder); John T. Hooker – Founder; William Harris – Founder; Shani Cole – Received award on behalf of Jerome Cole (Founder); Natasha Salas – Received award on behalf of Diane M. Lewis (Founder); Charles Walls – Founder; Sandor Williams – EAARA President / ComEd


The 25th Anniversary EAARA ice sculpture on display. / ComEd

