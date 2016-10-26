Church Circuit 10-26-16

Teaching Academy

Month of Oct.—Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 9 Port Perry Rd, North Versailles, will present its Second Annual Teaching Academy “Inspirational Ministry in a violent culture” for the month of October on Tuesdays from 6–8 p.m. The instructor is Rev. Dr. Richard Wingfield of Unity Baptist Church in Braddock. For more information call 412-823-4049. Rev. Barbara A. Gunn is the pastor.

OCT. 27—First Baptist Penn Hills will host its “Fall Fest: The Real You,” featuring guests Rev. Marco Tinor and St. Paul Baptist Choir at 7 p.m. Oct. 29, at 6 p.m., the church will host the College and University Gospel Choir Concert. Gospel choirs from California University of Pa., Clarion University, George Washington University of Washington, D.C., Indiana University of Pa. and Slippery Rock University will perform. In addition, Chosen Mime Troupe, Steel City Jazz Factor and rapper Min. Ronnell Hunt will also take part. The concert will be held at Bethany Baptist Church and is free to the public. Oct. 30, at 10:45 a.m., the worship service with the theme, “One Call Away” with feature tag team preaching by Rev. Julian Hunt and Min. Teresa Hunt. All events, with the exception of the concert, will be held at First Baptist Penn Hills.

