Bow Wow gets slammed for trying to claim Cleveland and Ohio

Posted 46 mins ago.


Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor
untitled

CLEVELAND — Most people have never heard rapper Bow Wow mention the state of Ohio ever since he left Columbus many years ago for the city of Atlanta and joined the So So Def crew under Jermaine Dupri.

Therefore folks took great exception with Shad Moss being a bandwagon fan and trying to get in on the championship parties taking place in Cleveland with the Cavaliers and the Indians. He told fans that he was going to be back in “The Land” to host the premiere after party.

untitled2

But Clevelanders and members of the Buckeye State dismissed the diminutive rapper viciously on social media as a phony and a front-runner.

go-home-roger

They even went from denouncing Bow Wow as “Roger” to calling him “Lil Mama” to let him know where he stands in The Land and the Buckeye State.

lil-mama

Check out what else Ohioans and Clevelanders had to say about Shad Moss’ visit along with Bow Wow’s angry responses:

