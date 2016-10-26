Baptist Temple celebrates 95th year with rededication

Homewood’s Baptist Temple Church (BTC), located at 7241 Race St., celebrated, last month, its 95th year of serving the community with a special program where they rededicated themselves to their historic mission under the leadership of Pastor Rodney A. Lyde.



BTC has a long track record of living out their mission. The church recommitted to ministering to Homewood by addressing the hurts, needs, and interests of the whole 21st century individual, family and community.

Over the years, BTC has held events that brought the community with police together for better mutual understanding, addressed the needs of at-risk youth, and confronted local and systemic problems.

Pastor Lyde and church members have been at the forefront of community-wide fights like the effort to help UMPC workers and ensure police accountability.

