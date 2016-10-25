Tika Sumpter Welcomes First Child

Tika Sumpter managed to pull off one of the most low-key pregnancies for the celebrity set and now the journey has come to an end, as the Southside With You actress has just given birth to her first child.

The beautiful Tika Sumpter didn’t publicly announce her pregnancy until this past August when she was promoting Southside With You, a love story about Barack and Michelle Obama’s first date, clearly she was pretty far along then and now her bundle of joy has arrived. It’s confirmed that she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. E! News has further details on Sumpter’s delivery, including the baby’s name.

Via E! News:

E! News can confirm the “Southside With You” actress just welcomed her first child into the world on October 8, a beautiful, bouncing baby girl named Ella-Loren. Though she hasn’t shared any photos or details about her daughter’s birth, she did take to Twitter to commend all parents after what’s surely been an eye-opening experience as a first-time mama. “Dear Mom’s, dad’s and caretakers,” she wrote. “I’m slow clapping for each and every one of you. It ain’t no joke.”

So why did the mama-to-be keep the pregnancy a secret for so long?

“She’s my first child, and I wanted to experience every moment of this pregnancy for myself and enjoy it without everybody else being in it with me,” Sumpter told People earlier in October. “I didn’t want to hear, ‘Who’s the dad? Are you with the dad?’ Social media can be harsh, and I’m a mama bear, protective of my family,” she continued. “So that’s why I waited to tell people, including some friends.” However, she noted, “My friends weren’t mad at me,” she adds. “They said, ‘You did it the way you wanted to do it. You’re an inspiration.’”

We here at HB want to send out huge congratulations to Tika on the birth of her baby and we can’t wait to see what her next project is!

