In Dusty Rapper News: Trick Daddy Tells Black Women To ‘Tighten Up’ Because White, Spanish Women Are Better

As if black women don’t get beat up in the white media enough, we also have to deal with the ridiculous logic and degrading opinions of some black men as well. This is especially the case with black male celebrities, some of whom love to point out what black women are doing wrong and what we need to do (in their eyes) to be better. The latest celebrity to emerge from obscurity to criticize black women is none other than Miami rapper Trick Daddy, who set social aflame today with his ridiculous comments on black women.

In a special Instagram post directly specifically at black women, Trick Daddy goes on a rant about how black women need to “tighten up” because white women and Spanish women are coming for our spot. Of course being a rapper who built his career on spewing derogatory lyrics about women, he didn’t use the term women in his rant, but instead referred to black, white and Spanish women as “hoes.”

Perhaps the most disturbing and disgusting thing about the rant of a washed up, irrelevant rapper criticizing what black women need to do, is that he stated it with such confidence, such a matter-of-fact tone, like he actually thinks we care about his opinion of us…because you know, Trick Daddy is the ultimate catch. *side eye*

While the majority of social media collectively ripped him to shreds for his comments, as black women we are unfortunately familiar with some black men taking any opportunity they can to spew out the same logic about us that Trick Daddy did. This is a part of a larger conversation that has come up a lot recently as women have occupied a frontline position of Black Lives Matter, while some of our men continue to disrespect and disregard us in favor of women of other races.

You can check out Trick Daddy’s full rant BELOW and decide if he’s someone you should take advice from:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BL_dj9sDE8c/?taken-by=balleralert

