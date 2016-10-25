5 Ways To Beat The Afternoon Slump At Work

We all get into that afternoon slump. After lunch or somewhere around 3 p.m., your eyes start to get low and time starts to move slower and slower. But there are ways to avoid that and still finish the work day stronger than ever.

Here are five ways to beat the afternoon slump:

Take A Break

Need an afternoon caffeine fix? Is it warm enough to enjoy a quick stroll? Take a break and get some fresh air. Just five minutes out of the office can be the pick-me-up you need. By the time you get back to your desk, you’ll be able to pick up where you left off, or breeze through an issue you had before. Now, with a clear head, you will be wide awake in that afternoon meeting.

Switch Tasks

Work can get boring. So sometimes you’ve gotta spice things up. If you can’t step away from your desk, switch tasks for a few minutes. Tired of crunching numbers? Answer a few emails! If actually doing work is out of the question, find a gaming website and take a load off for a few minutes. In the meantime, let’s all shed a tear for the original digital time waster, Solitaire.

Listen To Music

If you find yourself half asleep midway through‘s last album, try something a bit more upbeat. Say,‘s latest album? And even if you do decide to listen to the Biebs, make sure you use headphones, so your entire work squad doesn’t make fun of you. And you probably shouldn’t dance.

Skip The Heavy Lunch

Avoid the big lunch. We know it’s tempting, and sure, you’ll be full, but you’ll be even more tempted to take a power nap under your desk, and that’s definitely not the move. Instead, keep it light for lunch, making dinner that much sweeter. That way, if you do eat a lot, you’ll be met by the comfort of your couch. And it doesn’t get much better than that.

Get More Sleep At Night

Simple, right? But one of the best ways to avoid that afternoon doze at your desk is to make sure you get enough sleep at night. One of the best ways to achieve this is to put down that the laptop or iPad (we know, it’s hard). But seriously, downtime without being glued to a screen helps. Even prepping for the next day, which can give you an extra 30 minutes of sleep, is a good look. That way, you’ll only push that snooze button once, instead of twice.

