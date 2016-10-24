Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Southside Park’s Evergreen Trail

ATLANTA – Atlanta City Councilmember Joyce M. Sheperd will join the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) and the South River Gardens Neighborhood Association to cut the ribbon on the Evergreen Beginner Trail Saturday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m. in Southside Park, 3460 Jonesboro Road.

The grand opening of this new natural surface trail is phase one of up to seven miles of trails in the South River Gardens community.

Outdoor recreation retailer REI will be there with its mobile pump track which helps develop bike skills.

Southside Park is 211 acres in the southern part of the city just north of Interstate 285.

For more information, please call Councilmember Sheperd’s office at (404) 330-6053.

About SORBA

The Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association is the largest non-profit mountain biking organization in the southeast. Members of the Atlanta chapter work with land managers in the metro area to create trails and trail systems for mountain bikers and others to enjoy. Through advocacy, education, and recreational opportunities, the organization carries out its mission to promote land access, trail preservation, and new trail development in order to enhance mountain bike riding, racing, fun, and fellowship for all mountain bikers in the southeastern United States.

