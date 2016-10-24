Rapper Ralo makes it rain on homeless people at Atlanta shelter (video)

ATLANTA — Giving back to the community is always considered a good deed. Well, almost.

Atlanta rapper Ralo chose to give money to the homeless recently. But the way in which he chose to give back has many people enraged and appalled. Ralo made it rain on folks at a homeless shelter by throwing an estimated $30,000 in the air.

A video has surfaced showing the rapper pulling up to a homeless shelter in a luxury whip (it appears to be a white BMW), as he literally threw bands of bills in the air and watched as the homeless men and women scrambled and fought each other to pick up dollars off of the ground.

The rationale for Ralo’s actions was posted on his Instagram page:

“F— going to the strip club, all the n—– wit money let’s go to all the homeless shelters and make it rain on the poor people… #RALOHOMELESSCHALLENGE”

The video shows Ralo and his friends throwing the money up in the air and at the homeless people and creating a mad scramble that evoked images of people feeding bread to a bunch of pigeons and watching madness unfold. The rapper’s crew can be heard laughing as the homeless rammed into each other to grab the money, some of them holding food trays as they did it.

Ralo, 21, who was born Terrell Davis, is reportedly a former dope boy who was incarcerated approximately 35 times between ages 12 and 19, according to Atlanta Black Star. He reportedly made $12 million in one year selling drugs before getting out of the trafficking game altogether.

Ralo’s intentions of giving back may have been novel (actually some people question his motives), but he could have found a better way to combat homelessness.

Rapper T.I., for example, has joined Mayor Kasim Reed for the past several years giving away turkeys for the less fortunate during Thanksgiving season. This writer personally interviewed another rapper, 2 Chainz, as he gave away money, toys, food and other essentials during Thanksgiving and Christmas, while Waka Flocka Flame would give away truckloads of turkeys for the financially challenged and homeless on Atlanta’s south side.

There are ways to give back to the community that enables the recipients to retain their dignity and be made to feel special.

Photo: Instagram

Video: YouTube

