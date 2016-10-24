NEWS ROUNDUP: Petition Created To Include Clarence Thomas In African American Museum…AND MORE

After Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was visibly excluded from Washington D.C.’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, a petition has been created for the museum to highlight his contributions the nation’s legal system. The only place Thomas is featured is in a video where Anita Hill is testifying against him during the sexual harassment scandal. Those who created the petition believe the sex scandal should not overshadow his accomplishments and contributions to our nation’s history. “Justice Clarence Thomas is the second black man to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court and a steadfast conservative who protects our closely held freedoms. He has established himself as one of the brightest legal minds of his generation, yet the newly opened National Museum of African American History and Culture fails to include any mention of his numerous accolades,” read a statement from the petition’s organizer Megan Thomas. “This obvious oversight is even more glaring since this month commemorates Justice Thomas’ 25th anniversary on the Court.” The petition has garnered over 7,000 supporters. Read more.

President Obama has been very open about his love for hip-hop music. On Friday, during an after party for the president’s final State Dinner, singer Usher captured it on camera. He shared a video of President Obama dancing to Drake’s “Hotline Bling” at BET’s Love & Happiness: A Musical Experience event. The footage shows POTUS imitating the dance moves seen in rapper Drake’s video. Both Usher and songstress Janelle Monáe were filmed dancing alongside President Obama. The State Dinner marked the last musical event the Obamas will host as their time in the White House dwindles down. At the event, President Obama recounted all of the legendary musical acts that have graced the White House during his tenure. “We’ve had Bob Dylan and we’ve had Jennifer Hudson. Gloria Estefan and Los Lobos. Aretha, Patti, Smokey. I’ve had Paul McCartney singing ‘Michelle’ to Michelle and Stevie singing ‘Happy Birthday,’” he said. “So this has been one of our favorite traditions, and it’s with a little bit of bitter-sweetness that this is our final musical evening as president and first lady.” Read more.

Brooklyn-bred mogul Jay Z has made history as the first rapper to be nominated for the Songwriter Hall of Fame. On Oct. 20, SongHall released a list of the nominees, which featured 12 non-performing songwriters and 12 performing songwriters. Other nominees include Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Kool & The Gang, and Madonna. “The Songwriters Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world,” read a statement released by SongHall. If inducted, Jay Z will join the likes of Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. The induction ceremony will take place in June 2017 in New York City. Read more.

Earlier this year, cyber-bullying forced comedian Leslie Jones to take a hiatus from social media. In August, someone hacked into her website and posted nude photos of Jones, along with her personal information. Instead of letting it defeat her, Jones joked about the situation. “All they did was release some nude pics of me which is nothing because, I don’t know if y’all know this about me, but I ain’t shy. I am very comfortable with who I am. I am an open book. If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask!” she said during a recent Saturday Night Live sketch. “If you want to hurt anybody these days, you’re going to have to do way more than leak their nudes or call them names. You can’t embarrass me more than I’ve embarrassed myself. The only person who can hack me is me.” Read more.

Tyler Perry’s latest project, Boo! A Madea Halloween, had a successful debut weekend at the box office. The film grossed $27.6 million; garnering more than the Jack Reacher sequel, which netted $23 million. “The star power of Madea and Tyler Perry is undeniable,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore, said in a statement. “It’s perfectly timed and perfectly themed and it just paid off. Tom Cruise is used to being No. 1, but in this case, Madea was a very formidable competitor.” The film features actors Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, and Andre Hall, who have all had recurring roles in Perry’s projects. Read more.

