Donald Trump slaughtered by Twitter for coming for Michelle Obama

You knew that Donald Trump would not be able to hold his tongue against Michelle Obama for very much longer. She has been pummeling him on the campaign trail in support of Hillary Clinton and ravaging him from a variety of fronts due to The Donald’s multiple faux pas.

The Orange One finally snapped and tried to extract eight-year-old words to clown the first lady as well as use it as a tool to bash archrival Hillary Clinton from a side angle.

Trump is referencing this quote Obama gave eight years ago when the Obamas and Clintons were Democratic primary rivals.

“I’ve gotten to see the commercials that they did on you. And I’ve gotten to see some of the most vicious commercials I’ve ever seen of Michelle Obama talking about you, Hillary.”

It didn’t work and social media let Trump have it.

Trump staff after the Michelle Obama comments. pic.twitter.com/SBuH7oMPpY — Tiffany (@TheChicTiff) October 22, 2016

Every Democrat, when they hear the words “Trump is going off on Michelle Obama”: pic.twitter.com/FETfCgQQv2 — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) October 21, 2016

