86-Year-Old Black Woman Weds Longtime Love

Millie Taylor-Morrison found herself right in the middle of a love story after she reconnect with Harold Morrison almost six decided after they first met.

It’s never too late for love.

The New Jersey couple rekindled after Millie lost her husband of 41 years died in 1992.

“I used to sing in the choir and Harold attended my church,” Millie told People. “I would be standing with the other choir members, waiting to walk out and he would come over and kiss me on the cheek before sitting down for the service.”

“Then when I got married [to my first husband], the whole church was invited and Harold was there,” she continued.

But fate would have it that Harold & Millie would see each other again when Harold joined her church in Orange, New Jersey.

“I used to admire him in church,” she says. “He dressed impeccably and I admire that in a man.”

Harold suddenly became sick, and Millie joined other church members visiting him at his home. When he got better, her visits didn’t stop. Eight years later, he became sick again and couldn’t live by himself.

“I asked him if he wanted to live with me instead of a nursing home,” Millie says. “And he said, ‘Definitely.”

From that point on, the wedding date was set in Newark, New Jersey. The pair’s grandchildren served as the bridal party.

The bride wore an untraditional lavender dress for the beautiful event.

“I had a vision of what I’d like this dress to be, so I asked a young man in my church who is an artist to sketch it and I took it to the dressmaker,” she shared. “Purple and lavender are my favorite colors.”

The newlywed gushed about her new marriage, explaining, “It’s wonderful. Things haven’t changed too much. We always pray over breakfast and he always says, ‘I love my Millie.’ Now he looks at me and says, ‘You’re my wife now,’ and I say, ‘And you’re my boo.’ “

Swoons.

