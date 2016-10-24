On Sept. 14 at the Omni William Penn Hotel, Meg Cheever, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, said the restoration of Pittsburgh’s parks could not have been done without tonight’s honorees. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy celebrated 20 years of parks restorations and presented the Mary Schenley Medal for Parks Stewardship to: Susan S. Dorrance, former Hat Luncheon co-chair and Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy board chair; Sylvia Hill Fields, executive director of the Eden Hall Foundation; Teresa Heinz, chair of the Heinz Endowments; Prosser Mellon, honorary chair of Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy; and Mark A. Nordenberg, University of Pittsburgh chancellor emeritus. This group serves as models of community-wide generosity and enthusiasm for the city’s public parks.

Dan Booker, chair, board of directors said 20 years ago it would have been hard to get 10 people in a room to benefit the parks. “The first year we raised $70K, tonight we raised $380K.”

Through 17 major capital projects, such as Mellon Square, the Schenley Park Visitor Center, August Wilson Park in the Hill District, the Highland Park Entry Garden and so much more, our city has been transformed.

